Best Mattress Brand Announces Best Mattresses of 2022 During Labor Day Mattress Sales

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Mattress Brand is a popular mattress review site & sleep research hub. Its editors have curated lists for the best Labor Day Mattress Sales & Deals for 2022 so shoppers can find the right mattress for their sleep needs as well as the best deals. Discounts are available on adjustable beds, bed bases, mattresses, pillows, and more.

Best Mattress Brand's team has reviewed hundreds of mattresses and spent years researching the different materials and technology that go into better sleep. This makes them uniquely qualified to rank the best mattresses in 2022 and to highlight the best mattress sales for Labor Day weekend. They don't just feature the cheapest mattresses since they make sure to also check reviews and other criteria to ensure the beds they recommend are top-notch.

Now through September 5, here are some of the best Labor Day mattress sales.

Best Mattress of 2022 - Amerisleep AS3 - $1,099 for a queen size (save $450)



Best Organic Mattress - Organica by Amerisleep - $1,299 for a queen size (save $450)



Best Hybrid Mattress - Zoma Hybrid - $799 for a queen size (save $150)



Best Budget Mattress - Vaya Mattress - $699 for a queen size (save $300)

The deals are as steep as $450 in mattress savings, with plenty of options for all budget ranges. Of course, the Labor Day mattress deals don't end there. Other bedding and furniture sales include 30% off adjustable beds and BOGO 50% off memory foam pillows.

Shoppers can rest assured they are getting the right mattress for their home too, since every featured brand offers free shipping, free mattress returns, 100-night trials, and 10-20 year warranties.

