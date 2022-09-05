Artificial Casings Market Worth $5.14 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Artificial Casings Market by Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casing, Plastic Casing, Fibrous Casing, Vegetarian Casing), Application (Vegan Sausages), Distribution Channel (Online), End User (Food Processing Companies, Retailers) - Forecast to 2029,’ in terms of value, the artificial casings market is expected to reach $5.14 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2029. In terms of volume, the artificial casings market is expected to reach 51.93 billion meters by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2029.

For decades, sausages have been stuffed into natural sausage casings made from the intestines of animals, but now artificial sausage casings are available in various shapes, sizes, and appearances, similar to natural sausage casings. Collagen casings have been around the longest and are produced from animal collagen, mostly from the hides of cows and pigs. Sometimes the bones and tendons are included, and the casings can also be made from poultry and fish. Collagen casings are cheaper and easier to use than natural casings as they provide better weight and size control of the sausage. In addition, artificial sausage casings can offer coloring agents, spices, smoke flavoring, and a variety of other materials as a part of the casing to be deposited on the product surface after stuffing and processing.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Artificial Casings Market

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, leading to a global economic downturn. The pandemic led to limited production & demand, disrupted supply chains, and halted investments, significantly affecting the artificial casings industry. The COVID-19 outbreak also encouraged people to reevaluate their diets to boost immunity. While its origin remains uncertain, accumulating evidence links a wet market with the early spread of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan. As a result, there was a significant decline in global meat consumption as consumers reduced their intake of animal-based products and increased the consumption of plant-based food products. Furthermore, meat processing facilities operated at reduced capacities to ensure social distancing and employee safety, boosting the demand for meat alternatives and vegan products.

According to the Good Food Institute, in 2019, the sales of plant-based sausages and hot dogs reached $159 million in the U.S., an increase of 43% from 2018. The manufacture of plant-based sausages is largely independent of labor, which makes it less prone to staffing scarcities, as opposed to the production of red meat, which is relatively more labor-intensive.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the artificial casings industry across developed regions such as North America and Europe. According to Rabobank, an agricultural financial institution, as of April 2020, meat production in the U.S. declined by 20% compared to the previous year. This decline increased the prices of meat products, subsequently driving the prices of artificial casings. The pandemic also forced the closure of 17 meat processing facilities in the U.S. Furthermore, cattle slaughter in the U.S. declined by 19% during the second and third weeks of April 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a sudden increase in the availability of plant-based meat substitutes in the U.S., with retail chains expanding shelf and storage spaces for plant-based sausages to cater to the growing demand among consumers. In September 2020, Beyond Meat (U.S.) started selling its plant-based sausage patties across 5,000 stores in the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic also impacted the demand for animal-based food products in Europe, adversely affecting the artificial casings market in the region. There was also a significant increase in veganism, which boosted the demand for vegetarian casings in Europe.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the meat industry across developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The consumption of processed meat products also declined significantly. Disrupted supply chains and restrictions on trade further worsened the situation for meat product manufacturers. For instance, in July 2020, China’s National Health Commission issued coronavirus control guidelines for meat companies, mandating that imported livestock and poultry products be virus-free before processing in Chinese plants.

Furthermore, the Government of China aims to cut meat consumption in the country by 50% by 2030 to reduce emissions and the prevalence of obesity. Customers in Asia and the Middle East reduced their consumption of perishable and non-essential products, increasing the emphasis on consuming fresh produce such as vegetables. These negative impacts on the processed meat industry may lower the demand for artificial casings among meat-based sausage manufacturers; however, if this trend continues, the demand for vegetarian casings is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Key Findings in the Artificial Casings Market Study:

The artificial casings market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.

Based on type, the artificial casings market is segmented into collagen casings, cellulose casings, plastic casings, fibrous casings, textile casings, net casings, and vegetarian casings. In 2022, the collagen casings segment is expected to account for the largest share of the artificial casings market. However, the vegetarian casings segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the advancements in food technology, the increasing number of people with animal protein intolerance, the increasing venture investments in plant-based companies, and the rising vegetarian and vegan populations.

Based on application, the artificial casings market is segmented into animal-based sausages and plant-based sausages. In 2022, the animal-based sausages segment is expected to account for the larger share of the artificial casings market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to increased meat consumption, rising urban population, high popularity of collagen casing, and consumers’ growing preference for protein-rich diets. However, the plant-based sausages segment is slated to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the artificial casings market is segmented into offline and online. In 2022, the offline segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the artificial casings market. However, the online segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to faster accessibility and cost-effectiveness offered by online shopping platforms, the increasing internet and smartphone penetration, and the rising disposable income among consumers.

Based on end user, the artificial casings market is segmented into food-processing companies, food service providers, food retailers, and other end users. In 2022, the food-processing companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the artificial casings market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high demand for sausages which has led food processing companies to increase their sausage production, subsequently driving the demand for artificial casings. Furthermore, the growing preference for innovative food options and the rising automation in sausage production, resulting in maximized production efficiencies, contribute to the large market share of this segment. However, the food service providers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the artificial casings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the artificial casings market. North America’s large market share is attributed to factors such as the well-established food & beverage industry, the wide availability of sausage & processed meat products, the high average meat consumption, and the high number of fast food restaurant chains and sausage manufacturers. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the artificial casings market are Viscofan, S.A. (Spain), Devro plc (U.K.), Selo B.V. (Netherlands), Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited (China), DAT-Schaub Group (Part of Danish Crown AmbA) (Denmark), ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd (Finland), Fibran S.A. (Spain), Viskase Companies, Inc. (U.S.), Nippi. Inc. (Japan), FABIOS S.A. (Poland), Kalle GmbH (Germany), Oversea Casing Company (U.S.), and Nutra Produkte AG (Switzerland).

