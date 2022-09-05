Best Labor Day Mattress Sales Announcement from Amerisleep for 2022

Scottsdale, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale, Arizona -

Amerisleep, a leading mattress brand, has announced its latest Labor Day Mattress Sales. Between mattresses and adjustable beds, Amerisleep offers the best sleep solutions at affordable prices.

Amerisleep has long been regarded as one of the best mattress brands in America. Over the past decade, the company has introduced numerous innovative mattress technologies aimed at facilitating better sleep for all types of people. The company has conducted extensive research and development and worked alongside health and medical professionals for their expert insights. This weekend, customers can save even more on their purchases.

Amerisleep announced their Labor Day mattress sales and their best Labor Day adjustable bed sales. Mattresses are among the most expensive items that the average American may have to purchase for their home.

Buyers can save $450 on their next mattress purchase and 30% off their adjustable beds. Each mattress comes with sleep-enhancing materials, free shipping, a 100-night sleep trial, and a 20-year warranty. Labor Day is the best time for people to replace their old mattresses with new ones at the best price.

"We have consistently provided the best Labor Day bed and mattress sales. This is a once-in-a-year opportunity for people to take advantage of the best mattresses money can buy without breaking their budget. We recommend that people place their orders early because our sales are only valid for as long as stock lasts or until the final hours of Labor Day," explained an Amerisleep representative.

About Amerisleep

Amerisleep is an American mattress brand known for producing and selling high-quality sleep products ranging from mattresses to pillows based on more than a decade of research and proprietary technology. The company uses eco-friendly and sleep-enhancing materials in all of its award-winning mattresses. With over 15,000 reviews and hundreds of thousands of satisfied sleepers, they continue to revolutionize the way we sleep.

