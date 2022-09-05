New York, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318304/?utm_source=GNW





An in-depth analysis of the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market includes historical data and market projections on sales by type of diagnostic method, treatment type, disease indication, route of administration, therapeutic class, and end user.It describes the different types of head and neck cancers (lip and oral cavity cancer, laryngeal cancer, oropharyngeal cancer, salivary gland cancer, nasopharyngeal cancer, and hypopharyngeal cancer) and their current and historical market revenues.



This report also categorizes the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market based on the route of administration (injectable and oral).



For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market shares. The report also discusses pipeline analysis and the new regulatory landscape of the drugs marketed.



Report Includes:

- 64 data tables and 17 additional tables

- A comprehensive overview of the global markets for head and neck cancer therapeutics within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation and forecast the actual market size for head and neck cancer therapeutics, and corresponding market share analysis by diagnostic method, treatment type, disease indication, route of administration, therapeutic class, end-user, and region

- Assessment of major driving factors, opportunities and challenges in this innovation driven market, with emphasis on COVID-19 impact on the head and neck cancer therapeutics market

- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on new products development, regulatory scenario, and reimbursement and pricing factors

- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, and major types of end-user markets

- Market share analysis of the key market participants in the global pharmaceuticals industry, their research priorities, product portfolios, pipeline products, and company competitive landscape

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Co., Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., and Pfizer Inc.



Summary:

Head and neck cancer is a group of cancers that originate from the upper aerodigestive tract (lips, tongue, mouth, throat, and larynx or voice box), the salivary glands, the nasopharynx (area that connects the nose and the upper part of the throat), or the sinuses and nasal cavity.Almost all cancers in these areas are squamous cell carcinomas.



Rare cancers such as those originating from the salivary glands, nasopharynx, paranasal sinuses, and nasal cavity and those with a biological type other than squamous also comes under head and neck cancers.



The type of treatment suggested depends on the site, size, type of cancer, its growth rate, and the general condition of the patient.Head and neck cancers may be treated with surgery, radiation therapy, and/or chemotherapy.



The combination of different drugs depends upon the staging of cancer and whether the cancer is in the initial or advanced stage.Cancers of the head and neck often spread to the lymph nodes in the neck.



Therefore, surgery or radiation are frequently used to treat these nodes as well. This surgery is called a neck dissection and is normally done at the same time as the initial site surgery.



Recent studies imply that chemotherapy given at the same time as radiation therapy is more efficient.Therefore, radiation treatment programs sometimes include chemotherapy if the cancer is in the advanced stage (advanced stage III or stage IV).



Drugs usually given in combination with radiation therapy are cisplatin (Platinol) and cetuximab (Erbitux).

