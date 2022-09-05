Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Report 2022: Increasing Investments, Internet Penetration & Demand for Data Backup Driving Sector

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud & Private Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs & Large Enterprises), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market stood at USD149.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.31% in the forecast period, to reach USD441.26 billion by 2027. Increasing investments for the development of IT infrastructure by leading authorities and market players, growing internet penetration and rise in the demand for data backup and security to protect critical information are the primary factors driving the growth of the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in the forecast period.
Rapid digitalization of organizations is generating large volume of data. The cost-saving benefits of convenience of using the digital technology is proliferating the demand for various type of software for different purposes.
Software as a Service saves the software applications and critical information on cloud platform which eliminates the need to invest in purchasing and maintaining local infrastructure. They remove the need to manually back-up the data by allowing timely backups which ensures the data integrity and security in an organization. However, high implementation costs and difficulty in integrating hybrid infrastructure may hinder the growth of the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in the forecast period.
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Deployment Type
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Application
- Customer Relationship Management
- Content Communication & Collaboration
- Business Intelligence/Analytics
- Enterprise Resource Planning
- Human Resource Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Others
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By End-User
- IT & Telecom
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Education
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Oil & Gas
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- South America
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Software as a Service (SaaS): Service Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook
7. North America Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook
8. Europe Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook
10. South America Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends and Developments
14. Company Profiles
15. Strategic Recommendations
16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- VMware Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Adobe Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Workday Inc.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc.
- ServiceNow, Inc.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9vo6q
Attachment