ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

5 September 2022

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 2 September 2022, Gerhard Fusenig, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 2,803 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,054.0 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Gerhard Fusenig and his connected persons hold a total of 17,803 ordinary shares, being 0.026% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn,

Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1395