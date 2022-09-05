Global Industrial Air Filter Market Report 2022: Growth in Demand for HEPA Filters in Hospitals and Pharmaceutical Sectors Opens Avenues for Expansion

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Air Filter Market (2022-2027) by Type, Application, End-User Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Air Filter Market is estimated to be USD 5.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.91 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Industrial Air Filter Market is segmented based on Type, Application, End-User Industry, and Geography.

  • By Type, the market is classified into Dust Collectors, HEPA Filters, Oil Mist Collectors, Baghouse Filters, Cartridge Collectors & Filters (CC&F), Welding Fume Extractors, Wet Scrubbers, and Dry Scrubbers.
  • By Application, the market is classified into New System and Replacement.
  • By End-User Industry, the market is classified into Food & beverage, Pharmaceutical, Chemicals & petrochemical, Electronics, and Others.
  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Industrial Air Filter Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Concern Regarding Degradation of Air Quality in Urban Areas
  • Rising Need to Reduce Energy Consumption across Industries

Restraints

  • High Capital and Operational Costs

Opportunities

  • High Focus on Nanotechnology for Air Filtration
  • Growth in Demand for HEPA Filters in Hospitals and Pharmaceutical Sectors

Challenges

  • Lack of Social Responsibility and Awareness
  • Disposal of HVAC Filters

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Industrial Air Filter Market, By Type

7 Global Industrial Air Filter Market, By Application

8 Global Industrial Air Filter Market, By End-User Industry

9 Americas' Industrial Air Filter Market

10 Europe's Industrial Air Filter Market

11 Middle East and Africa's Industrial Air Filter Market

12 APAC's Industrial Air Filter Market

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Absolent Group
  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo
  • Air Filters
  • American Air Filter Company Inc. (Daikin Industries)
  • Camfil
  • Cummins
  • Daikin Industries
  • Donaldson Company
  • Filtration Group
  • Freudenberg Filtration Technologies
  • Lydall
  • Mann+Hummel
  • Parker-Hannifin
  • Purafil
  • Spx Flow

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8llnp

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Global Industrial Air Filter Market
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Air Filter
                            
                            
                                Baghouse Filter
                            
                            
                                Cartridge Collector
                            
                            
                                Dust Collector
                            
                            
                                Geography
                            
                            
                                HEPA Filter
                            
                            
                                HEPA Filters
                            
                            
                                HVAC Filter
                            
                            
                                Wet Scrubber
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data