Global Industrial Air Filter Market Report 2022: Growth in Demand for HEPA Filters in Hospitals and Pharmaceutical Sectors Opens Avenues for Expansion

The Global Industrial Air Filter Market is estimated to be USD 5.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.91 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.



Market Segmentations

The Global Industrial Air Filter Market is segmented based on Type, Application, End-User Industry, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Dust Collectors, HEPA Filters, Oil Mist Collectors, Baghouse Filters, Cartridge Collectors & Filters (CC&F), Welding Fume Extractors, Wet Scrubbers, and Dry Scrubbers.

By Application, the market is classified into New System and Replacement.

By End-User Industry, the market is classified into Food & beverage, Pharmaceutical, Chemicals & petrochemical, Electronics, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Industrial Air Filter Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Concern Regarding Degradation of Air Quality in Urban Areas

Rising Need to Reduce Energy Consumption across Industries

Restraints

High Capital and Operational Costs

Opportunities

High Focus on Nanotechnology for Air Filtration

Growth in Demand for HEPA Filters in Hospitals and Pharmaceutical Sectors

Challenges

Lack of Social Responsibility and Awareness

Disposal of HVAC Filters

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Industrial Air Filter Market, By Type



7 Global Industrial Air Filter Market, By Application



8 Global Industrial Air Filter Market, By End-User Industry



9 Americas' Industrial Air Filter Market



10 Europe's Industrial Air Filter Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Industrial Air Filter Market



12 APAC's Industrial Air Filter Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Absolent Group

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Air Filters

American Air Filter Company Inc. (Daikin Industries)

Camfil

Cummins

Daikin Industries

Donaldson Company

Filtration Group

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

Lydall

Mann+Hummel

Parker-Hannifin

Purafil

Spx Flow

