New York, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technical Textiles: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881045/?utm_source=GNW





End-user industries covered include protective clothing and equipment, sporting nets, ropes, reflective safety vests, protective linings for military uniforms and equipment, seatbelts and safety harnesses, carpets, curtains, cargo nets, filters, fish nets, cargo nets, bags, protective coverings, lawn mower bags, and various others. These industries rely on textiles for support, filtration, safety, and more.



In this report, the market has been segmented based on industrial end-use category, material type, form of material, application, and region.It offers an overview of the global market for technical textiles and analyzes global market trends, considering base year of 2021 and estimates for 2022 and 2027.



Estimated values are derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market.Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market for technical textiles and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for technical textiles.



Report Includes:

- 43 data tables and 41 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview of the global markets for technical textiles within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size for technical textiles in USD million values, market forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by type of material, material form, industrial end-use category, and geographic region

- Highlights of the key growth driving factors and constraints that will shape the market for technical textiles as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years (2022-2027)

- Discussion of the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global market for technical textiles

- Insight into the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on manufacturers and producers of industrial raw materials, converters (producers of end-products), and end-markets

- Identification of the fastest-growing applications and technologies, and a holistic review of the current market trends that leads to surge in demand for technical textiles production

- Assessment of the vendors landscape comprising key market participants, their global market share analysis, product portfolios and financial overviews etc.

- Updated information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, new product launches, and other strategic developments within the marketplace

- Detailed profiles of the leading market vendors, including Asahi Kasei Corp., Berry Global Group, DuPont, Kimberly-Clarke, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Freudenberg & Co.



Summary:

Technical textiles are flexible fabrics that have applications in multiple industries, including the vehicle, civil engineering and construction, agriculture, healthcare, industrial safety, and personal security industries. There are 12 industrial textile categories based on use: agrotech, meditech, buildtech, mobiltech, clothtech, oekotech, geotech, packtech, hometech, protech, indutech, and sportech.



The world has seen increased globalization and outsourcing in recent years, resulting in a dramatic change in how operations work in sectors such as textiles. With the development of newer and better textiles, there is an increasing need to enhance their quality and effectiveness.



The global demand for technical textiles has also grown.It is an emerging field of sophisticated technology that is steadily gaining ground in India, among other places.



Additionally, high demand from various sectors, such as construction and automotive, has resulted in growth for the technical textile sector.The textile industry also recognizes areas of technical textiles that need to be developed, and it is contributing adequate time and money to these areas.



Such efforts are paying off, as advanced textiles are gaining traction worldwide.



According to BCC Research, the market for technical textiles was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.The market is likely to reach $REDACTED by 2027, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



Growth in the market is primarily driven by product innovation, focused on properties such as strength, durability, and growth, by global industries that rely on technical textiles for their end uses. Nonetheless, factors such as high manufacturing costs, product prices, and the availability of low quality-goods to replace technical textiles are restricting factors for this industry.



China and the U.S. held the largest shares of the global market for technical textiles in 2021, and the technical textile sector is continuously developing and growing. Asia-Pacific is projected to produce approximately $REDACTED in revenue by 2027. Due to factors such as improving technology, growing demand from different industries, and increasing support from governments, technological textiles are expected to become a massive market in countries worldwide, with Asia-Pacific being the pioneer.



There’s also been a change in the understanding of the market for technical textiles.North America and Europe were conventionally the main markets for technical textiles but, very recently, demand from Asia-Pacific eclipsed demand in other regions.



Given the advantages and revenues of technological textiles, developing countries like India are also focusing on developing this market.



The materials used in technical textiles include natural fiber, synthetic polymers, mineral, metal, regenerated fabrics, and several other materials.Regenerated fabrics are likely to grow at the highest CAGR, followed by natural fibers.



Synthetic polymers are also becoming very important in the market for technical textiles, as they have many desirable properties: they are lightweight, non-breakable, long lasting, and simple to mold. Due to its low cost, synthetic polymer is in demand; in particular, rising demand from the packaging and food industries will help boost the global synthetic polymer market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881045/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________