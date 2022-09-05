Ketones Market Size to Reach USD 769.83 Million by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global ketones market is expected to grow from USD 448 million in 2021 to USD 769.83 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The increasing popularity of packed food due to hectic lifestyles and easy-to-use products has made ketogenic products accessible and given growth to the market. Further, supplements rich in ketones that offer various benefits, like cancer prevention, cognitive improvement, and anti-inflammatory properties, are some factors boosting market development. Likewise, a rise in per capita income and an increase in the old-age population have made people fund the health domain. Also, the customers are increasing their awareness towards the health sector. These factors are supposed to drive growth in the ketone market during the projection time. The trend is expected to boost market development during the projection period. Also, ketones comply with various environmental regulations due to the lower ecological risk related to operating and manufacturing ketones.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global ketones market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

In 2022 June, Abbott declared the development of a unique wearable glucose-ketone monitoring system. . It is mainly planned for diabetic patients to allow them to monitor ketone levels to control diabetic ketoacidosis constantly.



Market Growth & Trends



The transforming customer choice toward healthy food items drives the global ketone market. The increasing popularity of the ketogenic diet to decrease weight and achieve energy is a major element boosting the need for ketones from the nutrient-rich food and food and beverage enterprise for food products, supplements, and specific drinks. It has been supporting the development of the market. Similarly, specific external ketone supplements are demanded mainly by athletes instead of caffeine related energy drinks, which may have a particular adverse effect on the body, thereby driving the development of the market. Ketones are generally present in fruits like apples, kiwis, berries, and grapes. They describe a rich form of nutrients like vitamins E and C, which help to make a healthful body.



Key Findings:



The supplement type segment is divided into raspberry ketones, ketone oils, ketone salts, and ketone esters. In 2021, the ketone salts segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27% and market revenue of 120.96 million.



The application segment is divided into cosmetics & personal care, food & beverage, and supplements. In 2021, the supplements segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34% and market revenue of 152.32 million. Elements like the growing tendency of people towards a healthy lifestyle and increased focus on weight management. Also, the rising majority of Alzheimer's, diabetes, Parkinson's, and cancer diseases and the increasing need for dietary supplements are anticipated to propel the segment's growth. Additional elements such as increasing per capita income, changing lifestyles, and increasing geriatric population drive market growth.



The form segment is divided into liquid, and solid. In 2021, the solid segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and market revenue of 250.88 million. The rising customer choice for solid products owing to excellent absorption capacity and better-storing properties is anticipated to propel the segment's growth.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Ketones Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global ketones market, with a market share of around 34.5% and 154.56 million of the market revenue in 2021. The rising need for ketone supplements, the growing trend of weight loss management programs, and the high need for packaged foodstuffs and ketone-based food & beverages are additional elements expanding North American market revenue development.



Key players operating in the global ketones market are:



• Zhou Nutrition

• Zenwise Health

• Sapien Body

• Pruvit

• Perfect Keto

• Nutrex Research

• Know Brainer Foods

• Ketone Aid Inc

• Ketologic

• Keto & Company

• Ion Labs

• HVMN Inc.

• Finaflex

• Compound Solution Inc.

• BPI Sports

• Ancient Nutrition



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global ketones market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Ketones Market by Supplement Type:



• Raspberry Ketones

• Ketone Oils

• Ketone Salts

• Ketone Esters



Global Ketones Market by Application:



• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Food & Beverage

• Supplements



Global Ketones Market by Form:



• Liquid

• Solid



About the report:



The global ketones market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



