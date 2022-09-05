The anti-drone market is projected to grow from USD 0.9billion in 2022 to USD 3.8billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Drone Market by Technology, Application, Vertical, Platform Type and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05001216/?utm_source=GNW

Anti-drone systems offer prompt, efficient, and reliable services to security departments of different countries as they need to be ready to respond to any incident promptly and require quick and relevant information.



The use of an anti-drone system is a cost-effective option as it saves person hours, ensures public safety, and carries out investigations. With the increased need for security at commercial venues, such as airports, and public venues, such as stadiums, arenas, and data centers, the demand for counter-drones is rising.



Anti-drone market to have large market share for military & defense vertical in 2021.

The penetration of anti-drone systems is high in the military & defense sector due to the increasing need for security in every country.The majorly used anti-drone systems in this sector are jammers, RF sensors, etc.



Detection and disruption systems are majorly adopted in the military & defense sector as the disruption, i.e., soft kill or hard killing, of rogue drones is crucial in this sector. The use of drones for border trespassing, smuggling, and spying has increased. As a result, the demand for an efficient anti-drone system is expected to rise in the coming years in the military & defense sector.



Asia Pacific to grow at a fastest rate in the forecast period

The factors contributing to this growth include the development of a broad range of counter-drone technologies in Asia Pacific to prevent drone-related crimes and several ongoing research and development by the market players in this region.The drone market for commercial and homeland security verticals is estimated to grow in the region, as the nations are not as restrictive as the North American or European countries with respect to unmanned flights in civil airspace, which can result in more incidents related to drones in the region.



Also, due to the ongoing tensions in the region, such as the South China Sea dispute, North Korean nuclear aggression, and India and Pakistan border dispute, nations in the region want to keep an eye on what their neighbors are up to and safeguard their borders. All these factors contribute to the growth of the anti-drone market.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 =35%, Tier 2 =45%, and Tier 3 =20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 30%, Directors= 45%, and Others (sales, marketing, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) =25%

• By Region: Americas = 30%, Asia Pacific=25%, Europe=40%, and RoW=5%



Major players profiled in this report:

The anti-drone market is dominated by a few established players such as SRC, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales (France), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (UK), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel).



Research coverage

This report offers detailed insights into the anti-drone market based on application, technology, platform type, vertical, and region.

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the anti-drone market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the anti-drone market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05001216/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________