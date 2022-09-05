USD 180+ Bn Global Video Streaming Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 20.7% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research published a report, titled, " Video Streaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, Non-Linear Video Streaming), by Solution (Internet Protocol TV, Over-the-Top (OTT), Pay-TV), by Platform (Gaming Consoles, Laptops & Desktops, Smartphones & Tablets, Smart TVs), by Service (Consulting, Managed Services, Training & Support), by Revenue Model (Advertising, Rental, Subscription), by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), by User (Enterprise, Consumer), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) ”. According to the report, the global Video Streaming industry generated $58.3 Billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $180.2 Billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 20.7% from 2022 to 2028.



Global Video Streaming Market finds that the increase in adoption of smartphones and the rise in usage of the OTT platform, Netflix, and YouTube are anticipated to enhance the growth of the Global Video Streaming Market during the forecast period.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Video Streaming Market was valued USD 58.3 Billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 180.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Video Streaming industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @

Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Increased Demand for Video on Demand (VoD) Streaming Services to Drive Market Growth

The expanding number of video-on-demand services users worldwide because of the growth in consumer spending on media & entertainment is expected to drive the Video Streaming Market growth. Furthermore, the rise in the adoption of digital media across industries has led the population toward several streaming services. Therefore, many leading Video Streaming Market services or Video Streaming Market software providers have augmented in recent years owing to the high adoption of streaming media, streaming apps, and Over-the-Top (OTT) content by consumers.

The utilization of the internet and the number of public using the internet witnessed an increase during the pandemic, consequently giving Video Streaming Market platforms a high amount of customers due to the content being uploaded by content creators and film producers on streaming media. Moreover, various shows initially based on television or for free changed to their upcoming seasons on a Video Streaming Market platform. Also, with the change regarding online education, numerous Ed-Tech platforms saw a sharp growth in their consumers, which surged the global market of Video Streaming Market.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @

Benefits of Purchasing Video Streaming Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our sales team of experts will available for you 24/7.

: Our sales team of experts will available for you 24/7. Analyst Support : Speak to our analyst about your questions before or after purchasing the report.

: Speak to our analyst about your questions before or after purchasing the report. Assured Quality : Focuses on perfection and quality of reports.

: Focuses on perfection and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Our Analysts in-depth insights are beyond comparison.

Rising Penetration of Mobile Devices along with Internet Users to Fuel the Market Growth

There is a worldwide increase in media consumption in the digital format. In addition, the rising number of devices capable of supporting digital media and the increasing access to high internet speed give customers a choice to access the media content of their preference, be it entertainment, information, or social activity, anytime & anywhere. Mobile devices have become the favored medium of online media among all digital devices. The smartphone industry has observed exceptional growth in recent years owing to the high usage of smartphones worldwide. Moreover, the online video trend is blowing up the internet traffic generated at a high rate. It will account for almost 60 percent of internet traffic by 2021.

Furthermore, with better networks and superior access to the internet, multimedia service-capable mobile devices, and an application development ecosystem, more media consumption is taking place through digital platforms. This, in turn, is fuelling the growth of the Video Streaming Market.

Segment Analysis:

Streaming Type Live Video Streaming Non-Linear Video Streaming

Solution Internet Protocol TV Over-the-Top (OTT) Pay-TV

Platform Gaming Consoles Laptops & Desktops Smartphones & Tablets Smart TVs

Service Consulting Managed Services Training & Support

Revenue Model Advertising Rental Subscription

Deployment Type Cloud On-Premises

User Enterprise Consumer

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



The report on Video Streaming Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Video Streaming Market

North America dominated the Global Video Streaming Market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This can be attributable to growth factors such as the growing penetration of the internet, smartphone, and modern computers, the rapid growth of cloud-based streaming services, and the presence of top market players. Furthermore, Canada and U.S. are the major contributors to the North America region. The rising number of users for video-on-demand and video gaming platforms across Canada and the U.S. are responsible for the regional market expansion. Moreover, the United States observed a robust growth in its customer base, which uses Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), OTT platforms, Internet Protocol TV (IPTV), and Video Streaming Market services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, to name a few. As a result, these factors will likely fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in Video Streaming Market:

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Google LLC

Kaltura Inc.

Netflix Inc.

International Business Machine Corporation (IBM Cloud Video)

Wowza Media Systems LLC

Hulu LLC

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Video Streaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, Non-Linear Video Streaming), by Solution (Internet Protocol TV, Over-the-Top (OTT), Pay-TV), by Platform (Gaming Consoles, Laptops & Desktops, Smartphones & Tablets, Smart TVs), by Service (Consulting, Managed Services, Training & Support), by Revenue Model (Advertising, Rental, Subscription), by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), by User (Enterprise, Consumer), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

January 2022: IBM Corporation, an American multinational technology corporation, announced an innovative IBM streaming mobile application, which worldwide refines the communications happening in the workplace. The mobile application is made available on the app store & play store. In addition, IBM’s Video Streaming Market application allows users to broadcast and live stream videos.

July 2021: Netflix introduced video games to push beyond films, and TV, which aided the company in marking its first big move beyond TV shows and movies, planning an expansion into video games.

May 2021: Amazon launched a free video service on a shopping app. The company launched mini TV, a free, ad-supported Video Streaming Market service accessible in the Amazon shopping app.

February 2021: Brightcove, a software company that produces an online video platform, launched Brightcove Cloud Playout, the latest feature that enhances Brightcove’s end-to-end video platform and makes it one of the few online video providers to provide this capacity.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Video Streaming Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Video Streaming Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Streaming Type

• Live Video Streaming

• Non-Linear Video Streaming



• Solution

• Internet Protocol TV

• Over-the-Top (OTT)

• Pay-TV



• Platform

• Gaming Consoles

• Laptops & Desktops

• Smartphones & Tablets

• Smart TVs



• Service

• Consulting

• Managed Services

• Training & Support



• Revenue Model

• Advertising

• Rental

• Subscription



• Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-Premises



• User

• Enterprise

• Consumer



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• Akamai Technologies



• Amazon Web Services Inc.



• Apple Inc.



• Cisco Systems Inc.



• Google LLC



• Kaltura Inc.



• Netflix Inc.



• International Business Machine Corporation (IBM Cloud Video)



• Wowza Media Systems LLC



• Hulu LLC



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Unified Communications Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Components (Types, Services), by Types (UCaaS, IP Telephony, Video Conferencing Systems), by Services (UC Managed Services, Professional Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), by Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

USB Flash Drive Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB), by Application (Personal Use, Office Use, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Content Delivery Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Solutions, Services), by Solution (Web Performance Optimization, Media Delivery, Cloud Security), by services (Designing and consulting services, Storage Services, Analytics and Performance Monitoring, Website and API management), by Content Type (Static Content, Dynamic Content), by Provider Type (Traditional CDN, Telco CDN, Cloud CDN, P2P CDN), by Application Areas (Media and Entertainment, Video Streaming, OTT Platform, Online Gaming), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Live Streaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Platform, Services), by Offering Model (B2B, B2C), by Streaming Type (Audio, Video, Game), by Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Education, Sports & Gaming, Government), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:



