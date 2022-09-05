Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Notification of major holdings

5 September 2022

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC





1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name William Black / Rath Dhu Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Douglas, Isle of Man

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name Nortrust Nominees Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, England

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 2/9/2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 5/9/2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.0489% 4.0489% 2,005,000

Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 3.13% 3.13%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)



Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BF0SCX52 2,005,000 0 4.0489% 0

SUBTOTAL 8. A 2,005,000 4.0489%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

Settlement xii Number of voting rights % of voting rights