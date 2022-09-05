The Brains: Understanding Google’s 3-Strike Policy Rule for Ads

London, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In June 2022, Google Ads implemented a new three-strike rule and rolled out a new ‘violation policies’ for accounts.

Google will issue strikes against your Google Ads account when you have repeatedly violated certain policies, similarly to using black-hat SEO techniques.

The new three-strike breakdown means the first strike results in a three-day temporary hold, the second strike means a seven-day temporary hold. However, the third strike will result in account suspension.

However, these strikes will apply on an account manager level only and Google will send you an email notification of the warning or, unluckily, a suspension. Google states that “strikes are issued to your Google Ads account when you repeatedly violate certain Google Ads policies. Note that no strikes are issued for the first policy violation. You’ll be able to receive a maximum of three strikes, and the penalties applied with each strike will progressively increase”.

Speaking of Google’s implementation of the three-strike rule, Preslava Tsenkova, Paid Media Account Manager at The Brains, says:

“This significant change will impact both google ads managers and advertisers by making ad copy changes and tests harder to implement. Paid search managers must now focus on setting clear guidelines for clients and brands on what is and what is not allowed to be included in ad copy.

At the same time, brand and content managers will have to fully align with Google’s tone of voice and content requirements. While it was previously possible to make endless ad copy changes without any harm, we will now have to be conscious of the new policy and aim to get ad disapprovals to a minimum.”

– Preslava Tsenkova, Paid Media Account Manager, The Brains

About The Brains:

The Brains is a leading digital marketing agency in London, focused on strategies that offer unbeatable ROI and long-term business success. The Brains offers PPC, SEO, content marketing and lead generation services among others.

For more information please contact:

Jonathan Lemer, Director, The Brains

Email: jonathan@thebrains.co.uk

Telephone: 0333 050 7328

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebrainsmarketing

Website: https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-brains-understanding-googles-3-strike-policy-rule-for-ads/