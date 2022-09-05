App Analytics Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 12,901.5 Million in 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global demand for app analytics is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of ~US$ 2,238.5 Mn by the end of 2022 and US$ 12,901.5 Mn by 2032.



Factors such as growing demand for improving the digital customer experience, rising implementation of digital transformation strategies, and rising penetration of smartphones and mobile apps are driving growth in the global app analytics market.

App analytics is a widely used concept in the mobile app industry, where app marketers gather useful information on user behavior and app performance, including the number of installs and visitors, session durations, retention and conversion rates, and other important metrics.

Mobile analytics is being used by businesses to analyze and improve the performance of their mobile apps and services, as well as to measure and understand how users interact with their apps. Businesses are very keen on evaluating their user profiles, sales funnels, crash rates, demographics, app open rates, user retention, or any other data that is relevant to their business, including sliding away users, time spent on the app, or most common paths to an in-app purchase.

Since mobile analytics SDKs create a persistent and unique identifier for each device with the help of tools, they don't rely on cookies to identify specific users. This will continue to drive the popularity of mobile app analytics in the market.

However, the shortage of skilled professionals and concerns regarding the privacy and data protection in mobile apps is anticipated to impede industry expansion. The key market players' recent initiatives, such as new product launches, alliances, and acquisitions, are anticipated to accelerate market expansion.

Key Takeaways: App analytics Market

By type, the mobile app analytics segment is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 4% through 2032.

through 2032. Based on application, marketing & advertising analytics segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 3% between 2022 & 2032.

between 2022 & 2032. By industry, the retail & e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 & 2032.

between 2022 & 2032. North American app analytics market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,948.9 Mn by 2032.

by 2032. The U.S. app analytics market is slated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% through 2032.

through 2032. In India, the app analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

“Growing demand for mobile and online apps, increasing smartphone ad usage, and growing adoption of digital transformation techniques is expected to drive the growth of app analytics market”, says FMI analyst.

Growing Demand across BFSI Sector to Boost App Analytics Market Growth

Growing popularity of app analytics across various industry verticals such as BFSI, retail, travel and tourism, media and entertainment, etc. is majorly responsible for driving the growth of app analytics market.

Business intelligence and data analytics technologies and solutions have consistently assisted banks and financial institutions in reflecting all the rules, remaining competitive, and meeting the digital expectations of today's clients.

Financial organizations may make "smarter" decisions that are more profitable and efficient by using data analytics and business intelligence (BI) solutions. BFSI businesses must incorporate analytics into processes that trigger automated actions and more contextual, real-time decision-making.

Who is winning?

Taplytics, Kochava, Adobe Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Google Inc., Yahoo Inc., Countly, Upland Software, Inc., Apptentive, Moengage, Mixpanel, Content Square SAS, TUNE Inc., Clever Tap, AppsFlyer, Amplitude, Appsee are some of the key players operating in the global app analytics market.

These leading providers are constantly focusing on introducing novel solutions for improving their customer base as well as to increase their revenue share. They are also collaborating with several industries to boost the adoption of their app analytics solutions.

App Analytics Market by Category

By Type:

Mobile App Analytics

Web/Desktop App Analytics

By Application:

Marketing & Advertising Analytics

Revenue Analytics

In-app Performance Analytics

Others

By Industry:

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Travel and Tourism

IT & Telecom

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Pricing Analysis

4.1. Pricing Analysis, By Solution

4.2. Average Pricing Benchmark Analysis

5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Crypto Wallets Market Growth

5.2. Pre-COVID-19 Market Growth (2017-2019)

TOC continued..!

About Electronics, Semiconductor and ICT Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, strategic recommendations and actionable insights- the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on electronics, semiconductors, & ICT, of which 100+ reports are specifically on types, the team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT industry.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the market intelligence engine from Future Market Insights.

