With $7.86M raised, Niftify® Releases Groundbreaking No-Code NFT Store and Marketplace Platform Builder

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful launch of its NFT marketplace last November, Niftify® is now expanding its scope and releasing an industry-leading turnkey NFT e-commerce platform. With hundreds of businesses already on its waiting list, Niftify® allows anyone to create and operate custom NFT stores and marketplaces, with no coding required. The Niftify® platform also takes the guesswork out of licensing and regulations by ensuring that its services are compliant and secure.

With Niftify®, brands and creators can now easily mint and offer their NFTs on their own websites and under their own domain names. Connecting with the most popular wallets, as well as offering a custodial wallet of its own, Niftify® lets customers begin buying, selling, and swapping almost immediately. Currently Niftify® operates on Ethereum and Polygon, and will expand to other networks. Multiple fiat payment options are available as well, including credit cards, ApplePay, GPay, and Samsung Pay.

Niftify® CEO and co-founder Bruno Ver emphasized that, “Niftify® strives to be a complete and compliant solution to stimulate mass adoption primarily through ease of use. Launching our Platform-as-a-Service makes the infinite possibilities of NFTs and Web3 accessible to everyone.”

Innovative use cases for NFTs are rapidly expanding and Niftify® has already embarked on a number of partnerships to support projects such as NFT ticketing with Slovenia's acrobatic basketball team, the Dunking Devils, and creating NFTs to memorialize academic achievements with the Repton Schools in Abu Dhabi. Niftify® has signed numerous deals across different industries that will be announced soon.

The company has raised $7.86M to date from venture funding and token sales, including its ongoing round of Preferred Share Seed Funding. The current seed round is led by Moonchain Capital and Audacia Capital, and also includes a campaign on Wefunder to offer investors and community members the opportunity to be part of this innovative and promising venture.

Visit Niftify® at www.niftify.io and sign up for a free trial.



Niftify® at a glance:

● Releasing a no-code NFT store and marketplace platform builder

● Raised $7.86M to date from VCs and Angels

● Current valuation at $40 million

● Signed deals with over 25 well-known brands across different industries

● Over 10,000 users on its native beta platform

About Niftify®:

Niftify® is an industry-leading regulatory-compliant NFT e-commerce platform with all the tools necessary for Web2 brands to enter Web3 from their own website. With simplicity as its guiding principle, Niftify® provides an innovative platform-as-a-service solution offering a seamless and all-inclusive NFT builder for custom NFT stores and marketplaces. Niftify® eliminates the need for coding, blockchain development, and even licensing headaches while giving customers plenty of room to scale and maximize revenues directly from their own website.



