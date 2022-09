Publication of Prospectus

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

5 September 2022

Publication of a Prospectus and Smaller Related Party Transaction

Offer for Subscription

Further to the announcement on 25 August 2022, the Board of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has today published a prospectus (the "Prospectus") in relation to an offer for subscription under which the Company is seeking to raise up to £20 million, with the discretion to utilise an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £30 million (the "Offer").

The Offer is now open and will close at 12.00 p.m. on 11 August 2023 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or closed at the Directors' discretion). Persons intending to apply for ordinary shares under the Offer for the 2022/23 tax year should note that the deadline for such applications is 5.00 p.m. on 24 March 2023.

Persons wishing to participate in the Offer should complete an Electronic Application Form (available at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/) accompanied by electronic payment and follow the instructions given. The Board is of the view that the Electronic Application Form is the most efficient and cost-effective way for investors to participate in the Offer and the Board encourages investors to utilise this method where possible in preference to completing a Paper Application Form. However, investors may also subscribe by completing the blank Paper Application Form that accompanies the Prospectus in accordance with the instructions printed thereon.

Early Bird Discount

In line with previous offers, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited (the "CGWL") will offer an "early bird discount" of up to two per cent. on the application fee for those applications received by CGWL by 5.00 p.m. on Friday, 28 October 2022, subject to a maximum aggregate subscription under the "early bird offer" of £15 million. The two per cent. discount (to the standard 3.5 per cent. application fee) will only apply to applications which do not trigger the payment of introductory commission to a Financial Intermediary. In such cases, the available "early bird discount" will be one per cent. Discounts will be settled through the allotment of additional Offer Shares to the relevant subscriber. CGWL reserves the right to vary the terms of the "early bird offer", including to revoke such offer, at any time and in its sole discretion.

Smaller Related Party Transaction

As part of the Offer, the Company has entered into an offer agreement with the Company's administrator, CGWL dated 5 September 2022 (the "Offer Agreement"). Under the Offer Agreement, CGWL has agreed to act as receiving agent to the Company in relation to the Offer and to use its reasonable endeavours to procure subscribers for shares in the Company. As consideration for the services to be provided under the Offer Agreement the Company shall pay CGWL a fee of 3.5 per cent. of the gross proceeds of the Offer. Out of this fee CGWL shall pay all costs and expenses of and incidental to the Offer and the preparation of the Prospectus.

The investment manager of the Company is Hargreave Hale Limited (the "Investment Manager") and CGWL and the Investment Manager are both wholly owned subsidiaries of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited. Under the Listing Rules of the FCA, a related party of a closed-ended investment fund includes the investment manager of the fund and any member of such investment manager’s group. CGWL is therefore a related party in relation to the Company on the basis that it forms part of the same group as the Investment Manager. As such, following aggregation with other relevant related party transactions in the previous 12 months, the arrangements under the Offer Agreement constitute a smaller related party transaction as defined in LR11.1.10R.

The Prospectus is available to download from the Company's website, www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk, subject to certain access restrictions. The Prospectus will also shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Fund Management

Tel: 020 7523 4837

Publication of a circular

On 5 September 2022, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million, with the discretion to utilise an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £30 million (the "Offer").

The Company has also published a circular convening a general meeting to be held at 10.30 a.m. on 7 October 2022 at the offices of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited, 88 Wood Street, London EC2V 7QR. At the general meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve: (i) share issuance authorities in relation to the Offer; (ii) amendments to the Company's articles of association in order to extend the date of the next continuation vote to the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2029 and to increase the maximum aggregate sum which may be paid to the directors of the Company by way of fees for their services to £250,000 per annum; and (iii) the cancellation of the amount standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account as at the date when the relevant Court order is made.

A copy of the circular has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk.

