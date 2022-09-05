New York, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317681/?utm_source=GNW

Around 27 planned and announced Purified Terephthalic Acid projects are expected to come online by 2026, predominantly in Asia followed by the North America over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead Purified Terephthalic Acid capacity additions by 2025, followed by India and the US. Formosa Plastics Group, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co Ltd and Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry Co Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

- Global Purified Terephthalic Acid capacity outlook by region

- Global Purified Terephthalic Acid outlook by country

- Purified Terephthalic Acid planned and announced projects details

- Capacity share of the major Purified Terephthalic Acid producers globally

- Global Purified Terephthalic Acid capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global Purified Terephthalic Acid capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) plants globally

- Identify opportunities in the global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) capacity data

