Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 35 2022

| Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Aarhus C, DENMARK

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 26/8/2022 388,914 545.83 212,281,144   
Monday, 29 August 2022 1,679 543.27 912,146   
Tuesday, 30 August 2022 0 - -   
Wednesday, 31 August 2022 49 539.00 26,411   
Thursday, 1 September 2022 2,848 533.15 1,518,401   
Friday, 2 September 2022 0 - -   
In the period 29/8/2022 - 2/9/2022 4,576 536.92 2,456,958   
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 2/9/2022 393,490 545.73 214,738,102   
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,914,214 treasury shares corresponding to 7.51% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.   
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments


Attachments

2022-09-05 FBM45-22 SBB-w35 ENG 2022-09-05 FBM45-22 SBB-w35 appendix