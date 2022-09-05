Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 35 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 26/8/2022
|388,914
|545.83
|212,281,144
|Monday, 29 August 2022
|1,679
|543.27
|912,146
|Tuesday, 30 August 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Wednesday, 31 August 2022
|49
|539.00
|26,411
|Thursday, 1 September 2022
|2,848
|533.15
|1,518,401
|Friday, 2 September 2022
|0
|-
|-
|In the period 29/8/2022 - 2/9/2022
|4,576
|536.92
|2,456,958
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 2/9/2022
|393,490
|545.73
|214,738,102
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,914,214 treasury shares corresponding to 7.51% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
