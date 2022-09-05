Makeup Remover Market to Reach Valuation of USD 2.56 Billion by 2030 at 7.89% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Makeup Remover Market Information by Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the Makeup Remover Market will soar at a rate of 7.89% between 2020 and 2030, while achieving a valuation of USD 2.56 Bn by 2030.

Market Synopsis

The significant increase in the number of working women worldwide has prompted the adoption of a variety of makeup products for lips, eyes, and overall face. The surging interest in looking professional, charming, and attractive, along with the rising purchasing capacity of the consumers has triggered the sales of cosmetic products like K-beauty products as well as J-beauty products. This factor is compelling the brands to emphasize on re-innovation.

With the expanding makeup market, the need for makeup removers has risen as well. Consumers are increasingly opting for makeup removers given their rising knowledge about the benefits of removing makeup for healthier skin and prevention of skin disorders. International makeup remover brands are leveraging the rising popularity of e-commerce to foray into unexplored markets.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 2.56 Billion CAGR 7.89% (2020–2030) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers growing use of makeup act as toners for certain skin types

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important firms in the makeup remover market include

REVLON, INC. (US)

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION (US)

L'ORÉAL S.A. (FRANCE)

BOBBI BROWN PROFESSIONAL COSMETICS, INC. (US)

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (US)

UNILEVER (UK)

BEIERSDORF AG (GERMANY)

BARE ESCENTUALS, INC. (US)

AVON PRODUCTS INC. (UK)

THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY (US)

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY (FRANCE)

PANDG (US)

THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. (US)

These companies are working on expanding their operational capacities across various countries.​ Top vendors are focused on developing new products that cater to every need of the end-users for a higher position in the market. Many companies are adopting business strategies like acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations for a better standing in the worldwide market.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Mounting consumer awareness with regard to the toxic effects of various makeup products on the skin when not removed effectively is a major reason for the strong demand for makeup removers.

Furthermore, the heightened popularity of online shopping platforms, frequent product launches, and the rising infusion of natural ingredients in makeup removers will further augment the market demand. Wipes have emerged as some of the most preferred and used makeup removers in the market, given how easy it is to use them compared to other products. Their low cost and high availability on online as well as offline channels also ensure robust product demand.

Market Restraints:

Several challenges are working against the worldwide market such as the difficulty faced by companies in procuring natural and organic ingredients that can be included in their products. Also, the less availability of important raw chemicals will also slow down the operation work, in turn causing a huge gap between the demand and supply ratio.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lockdowns across the world, which impacted the global cosmetics industry. The shutdown of production facilities as well as the restrictions on people’s movements led to an economic downfall, bringing down the demand for a variety of cosmetics, which are considered non-essential.

However, as the lockdown is being lifted up in various countries and the focus is now on reducing the cases of the novel coronavirus, cosmetics brands are able to maintain business continuity. They are also concentrating on bolstering their supply chains, which will translate into a faster recovery for the makeup remover industry in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Different types of makeup removers in the market are gel, foam, liquid, and more. Liquid makeup removers form the highest share in the worldwide market, owing to the launch of micellar water and the rising knowledge of its benefits. Micellar water doesn’t need to be rinsed off after its application and effectively removes cosmetics, dirt, and oil from the face. Unlike other alcohol-based or chemical-based cleansers, this softens and hydrates the skin. Micellar water is also garnering popularity due to its ability to act as a toner and convenience of use in places where water is a scarce commodity.

By Product

The product-wise segments are wipes, liquid, cleansers, clothes, and pads. The wipes segment will attain the fastest development rate in the following years, considering that these products can be carried anywhere and be effectively used without requiring much time.

By Category

The categories of makeup removers are conventional as well as organic. Organic products are enjoying strong demand in the market since a soaring number of consumers are now staying away from products with chemicals that can cause skin allergies. Consequently, they are shifting toward products containing natural ingredients.

By End-Use

Major end-users in the industry are store-based along with non-store-based. The store-based end-users in the market are specialty stores, convenience stores, and supermarkets & hypermarkets.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific procures the highest position in the worldwide market, due to the rising urbanization rate, exploding population, and mounting awareness of numerous skincare products. Additionally, the surging influence of western culture, rising interest in beautifying skin, and increasing penetration of renowned international brands in Japan, India, Hong Kong, and China ensure relentless market growth. Other than this, a large population of men in the region are gaining interest in skin care and are, as a result, adopting a variety of skincare products. This factor will mean robust market growth in subsequent years.

North America occupies the second highest share in the global market, with the majority of the demand generated by the United States. The country holds an expansive base of renowned cosmetic developers. Significant disposable income of the consumers, combined with the soaring awareness of numerous makeup removal routines, will foster the market size as well. Besides, the burgeoning population of working women in all of North America will bolster the sales of makeup remover in the years to come.

