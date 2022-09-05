Growing Florida Real Estate Company Further Disrupts Industry by Offering Agents New 100% Commission Option

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Living Vogue LLC, doing business as Living Vogue Real Estate, a Florida-based luxury real estate company, announced today it will begin offering agents a 100% commission compensation option. In addition to this new alternative, the brokerage adjusted its traditional commission plan, with higher take-home percentages, thresholds, and an added cap, making it much more attractive to accomplished agents. Earlier this summer the company shocked competitors when it announced it had terminated 10% of its workforce as underperforming. Today's news makes it clear that the company is going after the best, most successful agents as it continues to grow.

"While most of the industry is tightening, we're investing back into our most valuable asset: our agents. By offering more extensive benefits and higher compensation than our competitors, our goal is to attract and retain the best talent and thereby offer the highest level of luxury real estate services to consumers," said Mark Coppens, CEO of Living Vogue Real Estate.

Following record growth in 2021, the brokerage has no plans of slowing down. With agents doing business across the state in six different REALTOR Associations, executives aren't shy about their bold plans to expand into other highly competitive markets. They credit the company's success to their fundamental shift in focus onto the client experience, beyond just the predictably impersonal transaction of buying or selling a home. By curating an upscale, uniquely luxurious experience for clients in their Showrooms; engagement, sales, and brand loyalty have been remarkable.

"Visit a Chanel boutique in an upscale mall and you'll see a line to get in stretching around the corner. Why wait in that line when you can buy the same handbag online? It's the genteel staff, complimentary champagne, and exclusive feel that are the hallmarks of a truly luxurious experience worth seeking out. Buying a multimillion-dollar home in paradise should feel just as luxurious as scoring that latest Louis Vuitton scarf at their flagship storefront on the Champs-Élysées. So, we've structured our unique Showrooms to focus on this client experience, and placed them in high foot-traffic upscale locations to give agents the tremendous lead opportunities," added Mr. Coppens.

ABOUT LIVING VOGUE REAL ESTATE

Living Vogue Real Estate, headquartered in Sarasota Florida, is all about the exclusive experience. From the moment you step into one of their swanky showrooms you're greeted with a glass of champagne or cappuccino, and treated to an enjoyable, glamourous experience all the way through closing. No matter your budget, they believe the process of buying or selling a home should be fun, exciting, and fulfilling. From arcade games and pinball to occupy your little ones, to a pool table and wine bar for the adults, their goal is to make turning the page of life's next chapter relaxing and rewarding. You won't find 'cube-farms' and stuffy receptionists at Living Vogue. Their reimagined workplaces foster highly creative and collaborative agents with the expertise and charisma to help make your real estate and lifestyle needs a reality.

To learn more about Living Vogue Real Estate, visit their website https://www.livingvogue.com, contact the company by email at info@livingvogue.com or by phone at (800) 486-1794. To inquire about joining the team as an agent, management, or support staff, please visit https://www.livingvogue.com/join-our-team for more information.

Related Images











Image 1: Living Vogue Offers New 100% Commission Option









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment