New York, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Greenhouse Market by Type, Product Type, Equipment, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03641160/?utm_source=GNW

Various types of plants are grown in greenhouses, where their growth conditions can be monitored and controlled. Greenhouses vary in size from small greenhouses to commercial buildings.

Commercial greenhouses are those that are well equipped to produce a variety of crops such as fruits, vegetables, ornamentals, and nursery crops.The main factors required for crop cultivation include light, air temperature, soil moisture, and humidity.



Commercial greenhouses are equipped with lighting, heating, cooling, and screening installations, which are controlled by a computer to optimize the conditions required for the growth of plants.



The North America region is estimated to record the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

The commercial greenhouse market in North America is growing at a CAGR of 12.3% due to the rising demand in large economies, such as US, Canada, and Mexico countries. The industrial organization and technology of commercial greenhouse manufacturing industry are changing rapidly in North America. The US is the fastest-growing commercial greenhouse country in North America due to an increase in cultivation. One of the major players of greenhouse films in North America is Berry Global, Inc. (US). Greenhouses are becoming more popular in the region as they increase yield and enhance the quality of crops while lowering the need for chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. The climatic variations and prolonged drought in some parts of the US, such as California and other western states, have led to the increased use of greenhouses and mulching by farmers.



Plastic greenhouse had the largest market share of 59.9% in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% by 2027.

Plastic used in commercial greenhouses is made in a manner that makes it more durable than regular plastic.This specially made plastic can resist tearing and withstand extreme weather conditions.



Greenhouse plastics are mainly made from three types of plastics: polyethylene plastic, polycarbonate plastic, and polymethyl methacrylate.

The market for plastic greenhouses is escalating due to the rise in environmental concerns across the world, and their higher yield capacity.The leading players in the market are focused on developing cost-effective and high-quality products to tap the huge unaddressed opportunities in developing regions.



This can be witnessed from the increased spending on research and development and growing number of new product approvals. The market for polycarbonates is projected to grow at a high rate because the material offers better thermal efficiency, toughness, longevity, and durability.



Hardware market had the largest market share (75.1%) in 2022 owing to increase adoption of modern farming techniques in greenhouse industry.

Greenhouse structures absorb solar radiation and retain the heat to provide a favourable environment for plant growth.To create an ideal environment for growing crops throughout the year, HVAC systems are installed in greenhouses to regulate the internal temperature.



To stimulate plant growth during cloudy or low-light conditions, supplemental lighting is provided in greenhouses.LED grow light is emerging as a popular technology for supplemental lighting in commercial greenhouses.



Irrigation systems are installed for watering plants at regular intervals, and material handling equipment is used for transporting the yield from greenhouses.Farmers are increasingly adopting IoT, and AI based agricultural technologies; this is driving the market.



Diverse climate conditions and rising adoption of modern farming techniques to drive demand for hardware segment.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40.0%, Tier 2- 30.0%, Tier 3 – 30.0%

• By Designation: Managers – 40.0%, CXOs – 25.0%, and Executives- 35.0%

• By Region: Europe - 50%, Asia Pacific – 30%, North America - 10%, RoW – 10%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Berry Global (US)

• Signify Holding (Netherlands)

• Heliospectra AB (Sweden)

• Plastika Kritis (Greece)

• Everlight Electronics (Taiwan)

• Richel Group (France)

• Argus Control Systems (Canada)

• Certhon (The Netherlands)

• Logiqs BV (The Netherlands)

• LumiGrow (US)

• Agra-tech, Inc (US)

• Rough Brothers, Inc (US)

• Hort Americas (US)

• Top Greenhouses (India)

• Stuppy Greenhouse (US)

• The Glasshouse Company (Australia)

• DeCloet Manufacturing Ltd (Canada)

• Europrogress (Italy)

• Luiten Greenhouses (New Zealand)

• Sotrafa (Spain)

• Nobutec BV (The Netherlands)

• Ammerlaan Constructions (The Netherlands)

• Ludy Greenhouse (US)

• Saveer Biotech Ltd (India)

• Harford (New Zealand)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the commercial greenhouse market on the basis of type, product-type, equipment, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the commercial greenhouse, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the commercial greenhouse market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the commercial greenhouse market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03641160/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________