Wireless Connectivity Market by Connectivity, End-use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

The Wi-Fi connectivity type in deploying wireless connectivity accounted for a whopping share of about 21.3% of the market in 2021.



By end use, the market for healthcare segment is expected to grow at highest pace during the forecast period

Medical devices that can measure daily routines and collect vital data, sensors in emergency rooms, and data analytics tools that integrate all these are expected to gain importance with the evolution of healthcare systems.The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiac arrhythmias, and heart failure is expected to offer growth opportunities for wireless technologies to be integrated into devices, particularly as consumer health and preventive medicine are gaining greater prominence.



While a few products have wide commercial use, a number of devices are in the early stages of launch and may offer some insights into future medical applications.



North America region is expected to grow at healthy rate in the Wireless Connectivity market during the forecast period.

The region is a hub for technological innovations and an early adopter of new technologies.The large presence of major companies in the region, high demand for connected technologies, and increased use of innovative devices are expected to drive the growth of the North American market during the review period.



This region is a key market as it is home to some of the largest companies such as Intel (US), Qualcomm (US), and Texas Instruments (US) in the wireless connectivity market. The increased spending on research and development in the field of IoT and related technologies is driving the need for better wireless connectivity technologies in North America.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type –Tier 1 – 27%, Tier 2 – 41%, and Tier 3 – 32%

• By Designation – C-level – 26%, Director-level – 40%, and, Other – 34%

• By Region– North America - 47%, Europe – 28%, APAC – 19%, and RoW – 8%



The key players operating in the Wireless Connectivity market include are Intel Corporation (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), Broadcom (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), and Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan). Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), EnOcean (Germany), Nexcom International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Expressif Systems (China), CEVA, Inc. (US), Peraso Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BehrTech (Canada), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), Semtech (US), MeiG Smart Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Neoway Technology (China), and XIAMEN CHEERZING IoT Technology Co., Ltd. (China).The wireless connectivity market has been segmented into connectivity technology, type, end-use, and region.



Based on connectivity type the Wireless Connectivity market has been segmented by WI-Fi, Bluetooth Classic, Bluetooth 4X, Bluetooth 5X, ZigBee, Z-Wave, UWB, NFC, Thread, GNSS, Cellular, EnOcean, Sigfox, LoRa, LTE Cat-M1, NB-IoT, and Others.Based on end use the Wireless Connectivity market has been segmented by Wearable Devices, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Building Automation, Automotive & Transportation, and Others.



Based on region the Wireless Connectivity market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on connectivity technology, type, end use, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the Wireless Connectivity market.

• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insight into the Wireless Connectivity market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the Wireless Connectivity market have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues

