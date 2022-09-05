The global sinus dilation devices market is anticipated to reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2027 from USD 2.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6%

New York, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sinus Dilation Devices Market by Product, Procedure, Patient Type & Patient Care Setting - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442746/?utm_source=GNW





The Sinus stents/implants is projected to grow at highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027

Based on the product, the sinus dilation devices market is classified into Balloon sinus dilation devices, Endoscopes (Sinuscopes, Rhinoscopes), Sinus stents/implants, and Handheld instruments. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the factors such as Advantages of balloon dilation procedures compared to traditional endoscopic sinus surgeries and Elevated regularity in chronic sinusitis.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the sinus dilation devices market is branched into four significant regional segments such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising geriatric population, increasing per capita income and presence of low cost treatments.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)

• By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), AsiaPacific (20%), and Rest of the World(12%)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Acclarent, inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (US)

• Olympus Corporation (Japan)

• Entellus Medical Inc. (A Subsidiary of Stryker) (US)

• Medtronic Plc. (Ireland)

• Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

• Intersect ENT, Inc. (US)

• SinuSys Corporation (US)

• InnAccel Pvt. Ltd (India)

• MERIL LIFE SCIENCES PVT Ltd. (India)

• Optim LLC (US)

• EMOS Technology GmbH (Germany)

• KARL STORZ (Germany)

• PENTAX Medical (Japan)

• Sklar Surgical Instruments (US)

• Dalent Medical (US).

• Angiplast Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Summit Medical LLC. (US)

• Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)

• Entermed (Germany)

• SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH (Germany)

• XION GmbH (Germany)

• Cook Medical (US)

• Maxer Endoscopy GmbH (Germany)

• ESC Medicams (India)

• Jilin Coronado Medical Ltd. (China)



Research Coverage:

This report studies the sinus dilation devices market based on product, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total sinus dilation devices market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.







Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on sinus dilation devices offered by the top 25 players in the sinus dilation devices market. The report analyzes the sinus dilation devices market by product, and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the sinus dilation devices market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the sinus dilation devices market

