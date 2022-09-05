PGS ASA: Presentation at September investor conferences

September 5, 2022, Oslo, Norway: PGS has made an updated presentation for the investor conferences the Company will attend in September. The presentation can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no and www.pgs.com.

EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York on September 7 at 08:05 EST. The presentation can be followed live by using the link below ://eur04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fcc.webcasts.com%2Fbarc002%2F090622b_js%2F%3Fentity%3D11_RURDQYP&data=05%7C01%7Cbard.stenberg%40pgs.com%7C7a1e506d1cec4308b05308da7f9913a3%7C51d05d6147e9480b93b298dc84f1ed06%7C0%7C0%7C637962592678967129%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=tKT%2BIkPIKOHx0wJlqwibi%2FzgBdqPAk%2FqR5A1tzjLUDM%3D&reserved=0

For details, contact.

Bård Stenberg, VP IR Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or "the Company") is a focused marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. The Company MultiClient data library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all significant offshore hydrocarbon provinces of the world. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information, visit PGS.com

