Media Advisory - Labour Day: Worker power is key to a stronger middle class

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions are encouraging workers to reclaim their power and stand up to employers and governments, as the country struggles to recover from the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Labour Day is a time for us, as workers, to come together to celebrate our collective victories, and to work in solidarity for the challenges ahead,” said Siobhán Vipond, CLC Executive Vice-President. “The past two and a half years have been exceptionally hard for so many, and as we plan our post-pandemic world, we must ensure the recovery is worker-centred. As the working class, our collective action will lead to better jobs, with better pay and benefits. Together, we can shape a future that is built for workers.”

Workers across the country will gather at local Labour Day events in their communities, after two years of virtual events. Canada’s unions are happy to be hosting in-person and hybrid events, to celebrate workers’ contributions in weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We owe a great debt to the frontline workers who kept us safe, healthy, fed and supported over the past two and a half years. Governments and employers must recognize that there is no recovery without workers. In a time when inflation is rising at a breakneck pace, and the cost of living is becoming unlivable, decision-makers must take concrete action to ensure workers aren’t left behind. We should want to see workers in this country thrive, instead of watching them struggle to survive,” said Bea Bruske, CLC President.

Vipond will join workers and community leaders in British Columbia for the annual Labour Day events.

What: Picnic Where: Holland Park, Surrey When: Monday, September 5, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. PT Who: CLC Executive Vice-President, Siobhán Vipond What: Picnic Where: John Hendry (Trout Lake) Park, Vancouver When: Monday, September 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. PT Who: CLC Executive Vice-President, Siobhán Vipond

To arrange an interview on or before Labour Day, contact:



Chantal St-Denis

cstdenis@clcctc.ca

613-355-1962