Multi-lumen Central Venous Catheters More Preferred for Catheterization Owing to Flexibility & Durability Aspects, Says Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global central venous catheters (CVCs) market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.6 billion by 2026.



The market for central venous catheters is expanding as a result of an increase in the number of competent physicians & nurses and the rising preference for various treatment modalities that are both efficient and affordable. Increased research to cure nosocomial infections, better antimicrobial catheter quality, and more people using CVCs for parenteral nutrition & fluid therapy are prominent aspects boosting the sales of central venous catheters.

Rising incidence of cancer, changing lifestyles, hereditary factors, and growing use of parenteral nourishment are all contributing to the growth of the CVCs market. Market growth is also being fueled by the development of minimally-invasive procedures and a rise in the number of knowledgeable workers.

Increasing acceptance and demand for antimicrobial coated catheters, along with socioeconomic reasons, including increased illness rates because of an ageing population, are key drivers for worldwide CVCs market growth.

Which Factors Could Adversely Impact Sales of Central Venous Catheters?

“High Cost of Central Venous Catheters & Presence of Alternative Vascular Access Devices”

The market would be constrained over the forecast period by certain consequences, including injury to central veins, pulmonary difficulties, cardiac problems, device malfunction, catheter-related bloodstream infections, and the growing popularity of alternative vascular access devices.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the decline in blood transfusions will impede the expansion of the global market for central venous catheters. Over the projected period, the rising number of central venous catheter recalls is projected to restrain the growth of the global central venous catheters market.

The high price of advanced catheters, however, might impede business development. A growing proportion of patients undergoing catheterization operations need innovative central venous catheters because they have chronic and cardiovascular disorders such as urine bladder, renal failure, and coronary heart disease.

However, the adoption rate of central venous catheters may decline across low-income countries as a result of the expensive catheterization operations for these disorders.

Key Segments Covered in the Central Venous Catheters Industry Survey

By Design :



Multi-Lumen

Triple-Lumen Double-Lumen Single-Lumen



By Property :



Non-antimicrobial Coated

Antimicrobial Coated



By Application :



Jugular Vein

Femoral Vein Subclavian Vein





By End User :



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others





By Region :



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Winning Strategy

Market players are concentrating on introducing antimicrobial-coated catheters and increasing their R&D activities to reduce bloodstream infections. Manufacturers of central venous catheters are placing greater emphasis on investments in product quality and design to reduce hazards and guarantee patient safety.

Market participants are working to receive regulatory authority recommendations regarding the classification of central venous catheters, and this is anticipated to drive market growth substantially over the coming years.

For instance,

In 2020, for detection, monitoring, and analysis of the radiofrequency and energy delivery during cardiac ablation treatments, Boston Scientific Corporation introduced the DIRECTSENSE technology tool, which is implanted at the tip of a catheter.



Key players in the Central Venous Catheters Market

Amecath

Medtronic Plc

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Vygon Ltd.

ZOLL Medical Corporation

AngioDynamics Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bactiguard AB

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Key Takeaways from Central Venous Catheters Market Study

The global CVCs market is currently valued at US$ 1.3 billion.

Market in Germany projected to increase at CAGR of 5% through 2026.

Market in Japan anticipated to rise at 4.5% CAGR over forecast period.

Sales of triple-lumen central venous catheters expected to increase at CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2026.

