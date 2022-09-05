English Finnish

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

05.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 05.09.2022

Date 05.09.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 15,587 Average price/share 44.3308 EUR Highest price/share 44.7000 EUR Lowest price/share 43.7900 EUR Total price 690,984.18 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 05.09.2022:

ORNBV 573,844

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment