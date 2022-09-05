Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 05.09.2022

05.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 05.09.2022

Date 05.09.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 15,587  
Average price/share 44.3308 EUR
Highest price/share 44.7000 EUR
Lowest price/share 43.7900 EUR
Total price 690,984.18   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 05.09.2022:

  ORNBV 573,844  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

