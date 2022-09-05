Global Check Weighing Machines Market Is Expected to Reach $5.75 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland,OR, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global check weighing machines market was estimated at $3.60 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $5.75 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.60 Billion Market Size in 2031 $5.75 Billion CAGR 4.8% No. of Pages in Report 285 Segments Covered Product Type, Capacity, Application, and Region. Drivers Developments in the food & beverages industries across the world Increase in import and export trading among various countries Opportunities Rise in the e-commerce sector Growing trend of online shopping Restraints High initial setup cost and harsh environmental conditions

Lockdown measures in several countries and significant delay in manufacturing and production of check weighing machines used in pharmaceutical, logistics & packaging, foods & beverages and other applications impacted the global check weighing machines market negatively.

However, the reopening of check weighing machines companies at their full-scale capacities has helped the market recover fast.

The global check weighing machines market is analyzed across product type, capacity, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on application, the automatic segment held more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The semi-automatic segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. The manual segment is also analyzed in the report.



By capacity, the 12 to 60 kg segment garnered nearly two-fifths of the global check weighing machines market in 2021, and would rule the roost by the end of 2031. The up to 12 kg segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The above 60kg segment is also assessed in the study.

Based on application, the logistic and packaging segment held nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and other application segments are also covered in the report.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated more than two-fifths of the global check weighing machines market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America, LAMEA, and Europe.



The key market players analyzed in the global check weighing machines market report include General Measure, ALL-FILL INC, Avery Weigh-Tronix, Bizerba, Cardinal Scale, Dibal, Hardy Process Solutions, Inc., Ishida Co. Ltd., Imanpack, YAMATO-Scale GmbH, Loma Systems - A Division of ITW, Doran Scales, Inc., Mettler Toledo, Precia Molen, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Varpe, WIPOTEC-OCS GmbH. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

