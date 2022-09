Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

English French

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))

Charenton-le-Pont, 5th September 2022

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

ISIN Code: 0000060873

Situation at: Total number of shares comprising share capital Total number of voting rights 31 August 2022 111 964 633 Number of voting rights (1):

122 641 480







Number of exercisable voting rights (2):

122 535 820





Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.

(1) Including treasury shares

(2) After deduction of treasury shares

Attachment