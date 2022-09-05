Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES
Paris 05/09/2022
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 29, 30 and 31 August 2022 as well as 1 and 2 September 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022
- Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|29 August 2022
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|29.0208
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|30 August 2022
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|29.6788
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|31 August 2022
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|29.4047
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|1 September 2022
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|29.1354
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|2 September 2022
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|29.3343
|XPAR
- Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/2022-09-05-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
