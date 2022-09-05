Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES

Paris 05/09/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 29, 30 and 31 August 2022 as well as 1 and 2 September 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

  1. Summary presentation
Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6329 August 2022FR0000120503100,00029.0208XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6330 August 2022FR0000120503100,00029.6788XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6331 August 2022FR0000120503100,00029.4047XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D631 September 2022FR0000120503100,00029.1354XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D632 September 2022FR0000120503100,00029.3343XPAR
  1. Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/2022-09-05-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

