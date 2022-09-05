ARAMIS GROUP - Valérie Labouré Hirsch appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, September 5, 2022

Valérie Labouré Hirsch appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer

Aramis Group [Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94], European leader for B2C online used car sales, operating the Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket brands in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively, is announcing the appointment of Valérie Labouré Hirsch as Group Chief Financial Officer. Valérie will sit on the Executive Committee. She succeeds Fabrice Farcot, Aramis Group’s interim CFO since January 2022.

Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders1 of Aramis Group: "We are delighted to welcome Valérie as our new Group Chief Financial Officer. With 30 years of experience in financial management positions, Valérie will be a strong asset to support the development of our Group. In addition to her strong financial expertise, she will bring valuable contribution to the deployment of the Group’s strategy.”

Valérie Labouré Hirsch, 52, brings 30 years of experience in the management and transformation of multinational companies. She began her career in 1991 at Arthur Andersen before joining Nestlé Waters Group in 1993. After starting in the cost controlling team of the French subsidiary Perrier Vittel France, she spent 25 years in numerous management and key financial positions.

She notably worked as Financial analyst in charge of mergers & acquisitions, Chief financial officer of the "Other Europe" zone, Chief financial officer, then became Country business manager of the French Watercooler Delivery operations, Head of corporate support and Head of Nestlé Waters group control.

In May 2018, she became Executive director in charge of Finance & IT for Nestlé France where she oversaw the definition and deployment of the transformation strategy for category portfolio, market organization and Finance & IT Team.

Valérie is a graduate of ESCP Europe.

***

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is the leading European B2C platform for online used car sales, operating the Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket brands, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and harnessing digital technology to support customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the first half of FY 2022, Aramis Group generated revenues of €873 million, sold more than 41,000 vehicles B2C, and recorded more than 40 million visits to its websites. At end-March 2022, the Group had more than 1,800 employees, a network of 60 agencies and four industrial refurbishing sites. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

