Nanterre, September 05th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From August 29th to September 02nd, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 29th to September 02nd, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market

(MIC code) VINCI 29/08/2022 FR0000125486 49 000 91,0484 XPAR VINCI 30/08/2022 FR0000125486 31 000 92,4672 XPAR VINCI 31/08/2022 FR0000125486 21 615 92,5193 XPAR VINCI 01/09/2022 FR0000125486 41 490 91,6104 XPAR VINCI 02/09/2022 FR0000125486 15 313 92,3805 XPAR TOTAL 158 418 91,8027

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

