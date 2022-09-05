English French

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 29 TO SEPTEMBER 2, 2022



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 29 to September 2, 2022.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer (code LEI) Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/08/2022 FR0010451203 100000 15,8777 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/08/2022 FR0010451203 50000 15,9023 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/08/2022 FR0010451203 72413 16,2405 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/08/2022 FR0010451203 27712 16,2893 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/08/2022 FR0010451203 55017 16,2463 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/08/2022 FR0010451203 25000 16,2545 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/09/2022 FR0010451203 64 300 15,6974 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/09/2022 FR0010451203 35000 15,6938 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/09/2022 FR0010451203 41 973 15,9385 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/09/2022 FR0010451203 24062 15,9604 CEUX TOTAL 495 477 15,9889

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

