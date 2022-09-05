3D Printing Construction Market Size is projected to reach USD 47.95 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 101%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction 3D printing is a technique for creating construction elements or entire buildings by layering concrete, polymer, metal, or other materials on a 3D printer. The most common printer extrudes concrete back and forth using a robotic arm. Other 3D printing techniques include powder binding and additive welding. Design freedom is one of the most appealing aspects of 3D Printing. Architects can create complex designs that would be impossible, prohibitively expensive, or time-consuming to develop using traditional construction methods.





Increasing Adoption of 3D Printing to Fuel its Demand in the Global Market

3D Printing is used in many industries for prototyping, product development, and production. Automotive and construction industries embrace 3D Printing to drive digital transformation, gain shorter lead times, greater design freedom, and digital manufacturing . The application of 3D Printing in the construction industry is growing. Certain aspects of the construction industry are expected to expand faster than others.

3D Printing in construction is a new technology that uses a machine to create and assemble structures, replacing some manual labor. Constructing new buildings can be more cost-effective, convenient, and environmentally friendly. 3D Printing also aids in reducing logistical processes and waste. Since it directly molds raw material into construction, it eliminates the need for traditional wooden molds. When combined with other waste-reducing techniques and building methods like prefabrication and lean construction, the possibility of a waste-zero building becomes more realistic.

The increased environmental concerns about construction waste, the chance of customization and architectural flexibility utilizing this technology, and the rapid creation of prototypes most influence this growth. Additionally, several benefits such as faster manufacturing, reduced waste, design freedom, and reduced human error drive the demand for 3D Printing in the construction industry. Furthermore, different components used in the construction industry can be created using 3D Printing. One of them is made of concrete. In 2021, the concrete 3D printing sector was worth USD 56.4 million. The number of well-planned, innovative, new projects in the construction sector is primarily driving this expansion.

Rapid Adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM) to Provide New Market Opportunities for 3D Printing

The increased use of Building Information Modeling is one of the major factors driving industry growth (BIM). BIM is the substructure of digital transformation in the engineering , architecture, and infrastructure industries. A highly collaborative perspective allows real estate developers, architects, manufacturers, engineers, contractors, and other infrastructure professionals to plan, design, and construct a 3D structure or building.

As a result of lower production costs on material waste, the market is booming. 3D printers utilize only the amount of material needed, which saves money. Furthermore, three-dimensional printers can use recycled materials that are environmentally friendly. These factors help to reduce costs, which drives the market growth.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 47.95 Million by 2030 CAGR 101% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Method, Material Type, End-User, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Yingchuang Building Technique, COBOD International A/S, Apis Cor, XtreeE, WASP S.r.l, CyBe Construction, MX3D, Contour Crafting Corp Key Market Opportunities Rise in the Adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Key Market Drivers Increasing Adoption of 3D Printing in the Construction Industry

Benefits of 3D Printing Technology

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global 3D printing construction market. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 99%. Asia-Pacific controls the majority of the global 3D printing construction industry. The 3D Printing technology is expected to gain significant traction during the forecast period as the region establishes itself as a global manufacturing hub. The presence of many manufacturing sectors contributes to the region's overall economic growth. Due to the existence of several manufacturers, the region is an important market for 3D printing construction. The growing demand for 3D printing construction in the building and infrastructure end-use sectors is also going to fuel the development of the market.

The European market is projected to expand steadily over the forecast period. It is expected to reach a CAGR of 95%. Many European market players, such as the United Kingdom, are soaring in their investment opportunities in 3D Printing, propelling market growth in the region. For instance, Skanska, a construction engineering firm, announced a joint venture with Loughborough University in the United Kingdom in May 2020. This collaborative effort is meant to raise the use of 3D printing technology in the country's construction sector.





Key Highlights

The global 3D printing construction market size was worth USD 10.94 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 47.95 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 101% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on the method , The Extrusion method accounts for the largest share of the global 3D printing construction market. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 94%. Extrusion is the most common and most basic 3D printing technique. It can be used in almost any situation. A plastic filament is used as the primary printing material.

, The Extrusion method accounts for the largest share of the global 3D printing construction market. It is expected to grow at a Extrusion is the most common and most basic 3D printing technique. It can be used in almost any situation. A plastic filament is used as the primary printing material. Based on material , Concrete holds the largest share of the global 3D printing construction market. It is expected to reach a CAGR of 96% . Over the last five years, 3D concrete Printing for construction has advanced rapidly, thanks to advancements in robotics, material science, and software.

, Concrete holds the largest share of the global 3D printing construction market. It is expected to reach a . Over the last five years, 3D concrete Printing for construction has advanced rapidly, thanks to advancements in robotics, material science, and software. Based on end-user , Buildings hold the largest share in the global 3D printing construction market. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 91.4%. The increasing need for houses globally is expected to drive the segment growth. This growing need for new homes can be met using 3D printing technology as this technology can create high-quality homes in a fraction of the cost and time required for traditional construction. Therefore, various construction companies are forming partnerships with 3D printer providers to construct homes using 3D printing technology.

, Buildings hold the largest share in the global 3D printing construction market. It is expected to grow at a The increasing need for houses globally is expected to drive the segment growth. This growing need for new homes can be met using 3D printing technology as this technology can create high-quality homes in a fraction of the cost and time required for traditional construction. Therefore, various construction companies are forming partnerships with 3D printer providers to construct homes using 3D printing technology. Based on regions, 3D Printing Construction Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is dominant over other regions.





Competitive Landscape

Yingchuang Building Technique

COBOD International A/S

Apis Cor

XtreeE

WASP S.r.l

CyBe Construction

MX3D

Contour Crafting Corp

ICON Technology, Inc

SIKA AG

Construction 3D

Monolite UK

Betabram, Rohaco

Imprimerie AG

Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology

Total Kustom, Spetsavia, and Others.





Global 3D Printing Construction Market Segmentation

By Method

Extrusion

Powder

Bonding

Others

By Material Type

Concrete

Metal

Composites

Others

By End-User

Building

Infrastructure

By Regions

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

In May 2022 , CyBe Construction has recently relocated to a fantastic new building on the Kantsingel, Oss's new 'company boulevard.'

, CyBe Construction has recently relocated to a fantastic new building on the Kantsingel, Oss's new 'company boulevard.' In March 2022 , the innovative construction technology and large-scale 3D Printing leader in Austin, Texas, debuted "House Zero," its newest 3D-printed home. House Zero is the first of what ICON hopes will be a new breed of residences built mainly to take advantage of the possibilities offered by 3D Printing. The team collaborated with award-winning Texas company Lake|Flato Architects for the first project in ICON's "Exploration Series."

, the innovative construction technology and large-scale 3D Printing leader in Austin, Texas, debuted "House Zero," its newest 3D-printed home. House Zero is the first of what ICON hopes will be a new breed of residences built mainly to take advantage of the possibilities offered by 3D Printing. The team collaborated with award-winning Texas company Lake|Flato Architects for the first project in ICON's "Exploration Series." In November 2021, COBOD and PERI expanded 3D construction printing distribution cooperation. Danish COBOD International is known for being the leader in developing and manufacturing 3D construction printers. In contrast, PERI Group is a global leader in formwork equipment, scaffolding, tents, and the distributor of COBOD 3D construction printers.





3D Printing an Emerging Technology for Dentistry and Dental Surgery

3D Printing Construction Market Worth USD 3,461 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 89.2%





