Automotive Software Market Size is projected to reach USD 57.68 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diverse industries strive to adapt as quickly as possible to the rapid transition to digital technology. Software and mobile applications have made things so straightforward and practical that business owners may maximize their use of them. Automotive software is a set of programmable data instructions for executing computer-based in-vehicle applications. Automotive software also includes software used for embedded vehicle systems. Computer applications within a car include telematics, entertainment, powertrain, body control and comfort, communication, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and safety. Automobiles will speak with one another and with drivers soon. With so many vehicles requiring maintenance or repair, it is difficult for the staff to perform jobs and maintain organization. Because of this, every workshop, garage, and car shop should invest in automotive software. Automobile manufacturers have been compelled by these technological advancements to incorporate vehicle software solutions that give more excellent utility and convenience for customers.

The utilization of ADAS technologies in vehicles increases the utilization of connected car services. Introducing technical breakthroughs for enhanced UI will stimulate the market's growth for automotive software. Moreover, the absence of standard protocols and norms for software platform development, a lack of interconnected infrastructure, and the diagnosis and repair of automotive software restrict the evolution of the automotive software market. Moreover, the potential of 5G and AI, the increasing development of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, and the monetization of data in the extended automotive ecosystem are expected to generate excellent growth opportunities for the automotive software industry.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/automotive-software-market/request-sample





The Implementation of ADAS Features and Connected Car Services to Drive the Global Automotive Software Market



The automotive sector has made tremendous advancements in self-driving car technology in recent years, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are a fundamental component of this technology. In addition to the growing demand for advanced safety systems such as adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking systems and the increased government regulations to reduce traffic accidents, the major automotive OEMs are incorporating ADAS features into the next generation of vehicles. With software-driven features such as lane monitoring, emergency braking, stability controls, and others, ADAS technologies have eased driving significantly. Due to the introduction of ADAS capabilities into the next generation of vehicles, a significant number of Tier 1 businesses and OEMs are developing collaborations with software development companies to create advanced ADAS software. As a result, the market for automobile software is growing.

In addition, the connection is now a regular feature of virtually all electronic devices, including automobiles. These services enable automobile manufacturers, fleet operators, and drivers to enhance resource usage, promote safety, automate key driving activities, and generate crucial data, such as vehicle performance and road conditions. Embedded, integrated, cloud, and tethered connection options may provide connected car services in a vehicle. Numerous connected vehicle services demand software to perform their respective functions. Moreover, the surge in demand for connected car services is mainly related to an increase in safety and security concerns, a rise in the desire for a better driving experience, and the arrival of the internet of things (IoT) in the automotive industry. Consequently, the expansion of automotive software for connected services can be attributed to the increasing number of advanced services offered in connected automobiles.

5G and Artificial Intelligence Future Potential to Create Global Automotive Software Market Opportunities

AI and 5G will play a significant role in the future of the automotive industry as predictive capabilities grow more pervasive in vehicles and the driving experience becomes increasingly personalized. More automakers are automating the vehicle setting using data-driven algorithms, including the infotainment system and application preferences. Moreover, 5G is better equipped to carry out critical communications for safer driving, support greater vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) connectivity, and enable connected mobility solutions. As a result, the large array of 5G and AI applications in future mobility is predicted to generate lucrative growth opportunities for the automotive software market soon.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 57.68 Billion by 2030 CAGR 14.8% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, Product, Vehicle Type, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Adobe Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Atego Systems Inc. (PTC), Autonet Mobile, Inc., Blackberry Limited, Goggle, Green Hills Software, Microsoft Corporation, Montavista Software, Wind River Systems, Inc. Key Market Opportunities 5G and Artificial Intelligence Future Potential to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers The Implementation of ADAS Features and Connected Car Services to Aid Growth

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/automotive-software-market





Regional Insights



The Asia Pacific will command the market with the largest share while growing at a CAGR of 16.9%. Rapidly rising luxury automobile sales in emerging markets such as China, Thailand, and India are predicted to boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive software market. This region's automotive software market is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of intelligent transportation systems and connected mobility in countries such as China and Japan. For instance, in 2019, the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), SAIC Motor, China Mobile, Huawei, and Shanghai International Automobile City announced the 2020 launch of the first 5G-based smart transportation demonstration project. This endeavor will occur in Shanghai International Automobile City. The four companies are working on 5G internet communications, intelligent driving, intelligent mobility, supporting infrastructure, and piloting 5G-based services for smart driving and intelligent mobility.

Europe will hold a share of USD 20,612 million, growing at a CAGR of 15.4%. Increasing adoption of software-based technologies like ADAS, in-vehicle infotainment, and telematics is among the reasons driving the growth of the European automotive software market. Also contributing to this growth are the rising vehicle industry, technological advancements, and government regulations designed to enhance the diving experience. For instance, the SMMT or Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders predicts that by 2025, more than 95% of all vehicles currently running on British roads will be connected. The following government rules dealing with driver safety & security issues require automakers to provide in-vehicle infotainment with hands-free linked calls, fueling the expansion of the European automotive software market.





Key Highlights

The global automotive software market size had a revenue share of USD 19,123 million in 2021, envisioned to reach USD 57,689 million growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

had a revenue share of USD 19,123 million in 2021, envisioned to reach USD 57,689 million growing at a during the forecast period. Based on application , the infotainment & telematics segment is projected to advance at a CAGR of 16.5% and hold the largest market share.

, the infotainment & telematics segment is projected to advance at a and hold the largest market share. Based on product , the application software segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% and hold the largest market share.

, the application software segment is projected to grow at a and hold the largest market share. Based on vehicle type , the ICE passenger car segment is projected to advance at a CAGR of 11.1% and hold the largest market share.

, the ICE passenger car segment is projected to advance at a and hold the largest market share. Based on regional analysis, the Asia Pacific will command the market with the largest share while growing at a CAGR of 16.9%.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/automotive-software-market/request-sample





Competitive Players in the Market

Adobe Inc.

Airbiquity Inc.

Atego Systems Inc. (PTC)

Autonet Mobile, Inc.

Blackberry Limited

Goggle

Green Hills Software

Microsoft Corporation

Montavista Software

Wind River Systems, Inc.





Global Automotive Software Market: Segmentation

By application

Safety System

Infotainment And Telematics

Powertrain

Chassis

By product

Operating System

Middleware

Application Software

By vehicle type

ICE Passenger Car

ICE Light Commercial Vehicle

ICE Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Autonomous Vehicles

By region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Automotive Software Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Application Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Safety System Market Size & Forecast Powertrain Market Size & Forecast Product Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Operating System Market Size & Forecast Application Software Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Application By Product Canada By Application By Product Mexico By Application By Product Latin America By Application By Product Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Application By Product France By Application By Product U.K. By Application By Product Italy By Application By Product Spain By Application By Product Rest of Europe By Application By Product Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Application By Product China By Application By Product Australia By Application By Product India By Application By Product South Korea By Application By Product Rest of Asia-Pacific By Application By Product Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Application By Product South Africa By Application By Product Kuwait By Application By Product Rest of Middle East & Africa By Application By Product Company Profile Adobe Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Airbiquity Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Atego Systems Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/automotive-software-market/toc





Market News

In 2022 , Adobe Inc. introduced Frame.io as a creative cloud that will allow for seamless collaborations in the cloud.

, Adobe Inc. introduced Frame.io as a creative cloud that will allow for seamless collaborations in the cloud. In 2022, Adobe Inc. announced new AI innovations powered by Adobe Sensei for personalizing experiences.





News Media



Automotive Sector is Likely to Make Significant Impact in the Adoption of Multi-Layer Ceramics Capacitors Market

Radar-Based ADAS To Dominate Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market During The Assessment Period, 2019–2026





Have a Look at the Related Research Report



Automotive Airbag Market : Information by Positions (Frontal Airbag, Side Airbag), Fabrics (Coated, Non-Coated), Types (Passenger), Distribution Channels, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Driver Assistance System Market : Information by Types (Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure), by Technology, by Vehicle Type, and Regional Outlook - Forecast Till 2026

Automotive Interior Material Market : Information by Product (Leather, Composite, Fabrics) Application (Dashboard, Airbags) Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles) — Regional Forecast Till 2026





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.



StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.



Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)



Email: sales@straitsresearch.com