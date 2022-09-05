Expert Tips for Choosing the Right Decking Materials

SYDNEY, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to leading outdoor timber supplies company, Softwoods, a deck provides many great advantages for a home. From a space to relax and entertain outdoors to adding value to a property, the benefits are endless. With an abundance and variety of options available, here's how to choose the right materials for building a deck.

Softwoods explains that firstly, homeowners should consider their budget before tackling a decking project. The good news is that there is a material to suit all budgets. Treated pine is a cost-effective option that is versatile and can be stained or painted to achieve the desired aesthetic. It's also easy to work with and lightweight, making it ideal for DIY installation.

Hardwoods are a popular choice for decking in Australia as they are extremely durable and highly resilient. Popular hardwoods include Jarrah, Spotted Gum and Merbau, says Softwoods. Hardwoods need to be treated with a timber finish or oil periodically to maintain their good looks.

Another popular choice for those with a higher budget is composite decking. Made from a mix of wood fibres and recycled plastic, composite decking is an environmentally friendly alternative and there are plenty of versions created specifically for Australian backyards. Available in a variety of timber looks to suit any outdoor space, composite decking can be installed as a DIY project and is extremely low maintenance.

As well as how the deck will be used, location is also a prime consideration. Homeowners should think about how the deck will be protected from the elements and if the property is located in a fire-prone area, this will also affect the material choice, says Softwoods.

As the chosen material will determine how the structure eventually looks, Softwoods recommends homeowners do their research and talk to experts to help make a decision. Providing all the materials and advice homeowners need to DIY their own outdoor structures including decking and pergolas, Softwoods also offers a complete measure, design and build service.

To learn more and obtain a quote, contact Softwoods today. For more information call us now (08) 8346 1499.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment