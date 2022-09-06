English Finnish

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 6 September 2022 at 08.00 a.m.



Marimekko commits to Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Marimekko has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to set science-based emissions reduction targets. Marimekko published ambitious targets for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions already in 2020. With the commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative, the company will set even more determined targets for emissions reductions throughout its value chain, in line with the UN Paris Climate Agreement. The Paris Climate Agreement aims to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius relative to pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“We believe that, in the future, timeless and sustainable products will be made in balance with the environment, in line with the principles of the circular economy. In 2021, we conducted a thorough carbon footprint calculation to target our emission reduction actions as efficiently as possible. Science-based emission reduction targets are an important tool in reaching our ambitious long-term vision of our operations leaving no trace on the environment in the future. To reach the vision, we will also need innovations in technologies, materials, and business models which we will advance together with various partners. With the power of our own example, we want to move our industry towards a more sustainable future,” says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, President and CEO of Marimekko.

Marimekko’s design philosophy and operations have always been based on sustainable thinking and continuously improving sustainability has been part of Marimekko employees’ daily work for years. Marimekko has today published the direction for Marimekko’s next strategy period of 2023–2027. Sustainability is one of the five strategic success factors: Marimekko believes that determined sustainability efforts strongly support Marimekko’s long-term success.

Marimekko will set the science-based emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Climate Agreement in accordance with the schedule of the SBTi within two years. The Science Based Target Initiative is a collaboration between WWF (the World Wide Fund for Nature), CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), WRI (World Resources Institute) and United Nations Global Compact. The aim of the initiative is for science-based emissions reductions to become a guiding principle for business activities.



More about Marimekko's sustainability strategy and work can be found on the company website: https://company.marimekko.com/en/sustainability.

Further information:

Lotta Roitto, Marimekko Communications

Tel. +358 9 7587 233

lotta.roitto@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Key media



