Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 6 September 2022 at 8.15 a.m.



Invitation to Marimekko’s Capital Markets Day 2022

Marimekko is pleased to invite investors, financial analysts and media to its Capital Markets Day 2022. The event will be held at Marimekko Headquarters in Helsinki. The Capital Markets Day can also be followed via a live webcast.



Date: Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Time: 13.00 – approx. 16.30 EEST.

Location: Marimekko Headquarters, Puusepänkatu 4, 00880 Helsinki

Webcast: https://marimekko.videosync.fi/cmd_2022

During the event, Marimekko’s President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko together with the other members of the management team will elaborate on the new long-term financial goals for the company as well as present the direction for Marimekko’s next strategy period of 2023–2027, during which the company will focus on scaling the Marimekko business and growth especially in international markets.

The presentations will be held in English. A recording of the event and the presentation materials of the Capital Markets Day will be available on the website after the event.

Institutional investors, financial analysts and media representatives may register for the physical Capital Markets Day event by sending an email to ir@marimekko.com. There will also be a possibility to visit the printing factory before the event and Marimekko showrooms after the event. A detailed agenda of the event as well as information on participating via the webcast is available on the company website at https://company.marimekko.com/en/investors/capital-markets-day .

Further information:

Anna Tuominen, Communications Director

Tel. +358 40 584 6944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com



DISTRIBUTION:

Key media



