Genasys Exhibiting In Person and Virtually at BCI World Hybrid 2022

LONDON, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc., a global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced that it will be exhibiting at BCI World Hybrid, November 2nd and 3rd at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge. The physical event will be accompanied by a 24-hour virtual conference that will allow Business Continuity & Resilience professionals to attend the conference at any time from wherever they are. The Company's next generation Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software platform will be demonstrated on site by Genasys' London staff and virtually by staff in the U.S. and Canada.



"As the only company providing an extensive, multichannel crisis communications platform that unifies software, hardware, and geo-data analytics, we look forward to meeting with Business Continuity members at BCI World, " said Dennis Walsh, Chief Revenue Officer, Genasys Inc. "In addition to real-time multichannel alerting, the GEM platform includes Zonehaven evacuation and repopulation resources. Zonehaven reduces evacuation time from hours to minutes by incorporating hyperlocal knowledge to model evolving disasters and the subsequent impact on evacuation zones, traffic patterns, and public safety.

"Genasys has established a wide and diverse customer base across National and Local Governments, Higher Education, Automotive, Entertainment, Logistics, Manufacturing, and Utilities sectors. In a world that is becoming increasingly dangerous, our comprehensive solutions are helping to safeguard millions of employees and constituents during enterprise and public safety threats," Mr. Walsh added. "BCI World is an ideal venue to meet with Business Continuity & Resilience professionals, better understand their challenges, receive input from industry experts, and engage with both our existing customers and others interested in learning more about the Genasys platform - the next generation in crisis communication technology."

The GEM platform empowers enterprises and governments to better protect people with real-time safety alerts and evacuation resources. GEM delivers emergency notifications through multiple channels, including voice calls, SMS, email, desktop alerts, social media, and other delivery systems, to help ensure critical communications are received before, during, and after crisis situations.

For more information, or to schedule a live or virtual GEM demonstration in the EU, please email: rhigh@genasys.com.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® (Nasdaq: GNSS) is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers businesses and governments to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland and critical infrastructure security, and more. For more information, visit genasys.com.

