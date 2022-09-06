Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 35

English Danish

Company announcement no. 29

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 35, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,042,000 83,356,742 29 August 2022 19,000 83.88 1,593,720 30 August 2022 20,000 84.17 1,683,400 31 August 2022 22,000 83.75 1,842,500 01 September 2022 22,000 83.27 1,831,940 02 September 2022 21,000 84.30 1,770,300 Total week 35 104,000 8,721,860 Total accumulated 1,146,000 92,078,602

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.339.400 treasury shares, equal to 1,09 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

