BIC: Closing of AMI (Advanced Magnetic Interaction) acquisition

Clichy – France – 06 September 2022

Closing of AMI (Advanced Magnetic Interaction) acquisition

Clichy, France – September 06, 2022 ‐ BIC announces today that it has completed the acquisition of AMI (Advanced Magnetic Interaction). The company’s financial results will be consolidated from Q3 2022.

Created in 2014 by Jean-Luc Vallejo, Tristan Hautson, and Timothée Jobert, AMI uniquely leverages magnetometric technology to enable highly accurate, real-time position tracking without the need for embedded electronics in devices, addressing the increasing consumer need for user-friendly, sustainable, and secure digital accessories.

This acquisition strengthens BIC's R&D capabilities in Digital Expression, one of the pillars of BIC's Horizon strategic plan, and will accelerate the deployment of AMI's patented technology, notably through B2B activity in Digital Creative and Consumer Electronics applications.

# #

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

This document contains forward-looking statements. Although BIC believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. A description of the risks borne by BIC appears in the section, "Risks Management" in BIC's 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial markets authority (AMF) on March 25, 2022.

