Proactive news headlines including Kaiser Reef, Chalice Mining, New Century Resources and Poseidon Nickel

Sydney, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Kaiser Reef Ltd (ASX:KAU, ASX:) has started infill drill planning and early-stage engineering work at the Union Hill gold mine within its Maldon Gold Project in Victoria, following the delivery of a first-stage resource estimate and exploration target in July. Click here

Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) is honing in on a possible 1.6-kilometre extension to its polymetallic Gonneville deposit, part of the iconic Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Element (PGE) Project in WA. Click here

New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) has had its buy recommendation reiterated by Foster Stockbroking with a price target of $4.30/share (current price: $1.30/share). Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) has chosen to partner with Green Gold Projects Pte Ltd (GGP) to develop and operate the Windarra Gold Tailings Project in Western Australia, a move the company says is in the best interest of shareholders as it focuses firmly on the restart of its Black Swan Nickel Project. Click here

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has achieved what it describes as a “breakthrough” at the Serradella prospect of the Yarawindah Brook Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Elements (PGE) Project in Western Australia, where diamond drilling has revealed a ‘significant’ body of mineralisation. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has extended the Dalgaranga Gold Project’s Never Never lode in WA at depth thanks to another thick, high-grade gold hit. Click here

SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF), a leading enterprise AI and data integration company, has appointed Christian Stevens as chief financial officer to replace Jon Cook from September 12. Click here

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) is trading higher after delivering high-grade clay rare earth element (REE) hits, including 24 metres at 2,345 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide (TREO) from surface, at its Mick Well Project within the Gascoyne Mineral Field in Western Australia. Click here

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has made progress towards generating electrical energy from moisture in the air in trials conducted by 100%-owned Australian Advanced Materials and research partner The University of New South Wales (UNSW). Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has defined two new gold targets at Warralong Project in the Pilbara region of WA through infill rock chip sampling and aircore drilling. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has lauded a strong first month of graphite production at the Zavalievsky mine and processing plant in Ukraine. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has achieved practical completion of construction of its 50%-owned Norseman Gold Project in Western Australia within the projected budget and on time. Click here

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) has taken the next step toward production from the Transvaal Gold Mining Estates (TGME) Underground Gold Project in South Africa with the receipt of two key regulatory approvals. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) is advancing the industrial fabrication of its 12CQ quantum chip technology through a partnership with GlobalFoundries® (GF), one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. Click here

