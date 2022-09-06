A new patent in South Africa brings Lleida.net's number of IP acknowledgments to 214

MADRID, Spain, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN; EPA:ALLLN; OTCQX:LLEIF) has received yet another patent from the South African authorities.



The South African Patent and Trademark Office (CIPC) has awarded the company a patent for another of its email certification process called 'METHOD FOR CERTIFYING DELIVERY OF ELECTRONIC MESSAGES.'

It has the number ZA202102603 and is valid for 20 years.

With these, Lleida.net has received five patents in South Africa, two of which were recently announced.

South Africa, where Lleida.net has been operating for a decade, is one of the world's largest economies and has immense potential. It has more than 57 million people who own more than 101 million mobile lines.

The company, listed in Madrid, Paris, and New York, has one of the world's largest intellectual property portfolios in signature, notification, and certified electronic contracting.

With this, the company now has 214 awards for its inventions, one of the world's largest IP portfolios in its field.

More than 60 countries on five continents have granted awards to the company, including the European Union, the United States, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia, and New Zealand.