Biodegradable Microbeads Market is Growing with a Healthy CAGR of 8.7% during the Forecast Period of 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biodegradable microbeads market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of ~8.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032, reaching around ~ US$ 9.6 Bn by 2032.



Key factors influencing the growth of biodegradable microbeads market include the innovation and development of eco-friendly products, rising need for reducing plastic pollution, and increasing usage of biodegradable microbeads across various industries.

Moreover, growing awareness about the benefits of biodegradable microbeads and implementation of stringent government regulations pertaining to the use of plastics will bode well for the market during the forecast period.

The biodegradable microbeads contain plastic-like properties and help to provide a perfect compounding in the manufacturing of the product. As these microbeads are biodegradable they contribute to the sustainability of the environment. Therefore, various countries have developed labs for the production of biodegradable microbeads.

Similarly, various initiatives taken by manufacturing companies and government organizations to educate people about the benefits of using eco-friendly products are likely to boost sales of biodegradable microbeads in the market during the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from the Biodegradable Microbeads Market Study

Based on microbeads type, the exfoliator scrub segment holds the highest volume share of ~61.7% in the biodegradable microbeads market.

By material type, cellulose and starch are expected to collectively hold a significant share of more than ~75% of the total biodegradable microbeads market share during the forecast period.

By application outlook, cosmetics and personal care segment holds a major share of more than ~35% in the global biodegradable microbeads market.

Europe and North America together are anticipated to hold the major share in the biodegradable microbeads market.

The U.S. biodegradable microbeads market is poised to grow at a robust pace over the assessment period.

Demand for biodegradable microbeads in India is likely to surge at a healthy pace amid growing adoption of products with natural ingredients.

“The manufacturers are formulating their investment for the expansion of their product line and product innovation to cater to the needs of environmental sustainability. Besides this, they are focusing on new ways of manufacturing eco-friendly products in the international market.” Says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of biodegradable microbeads market are focused on innovation & development of new biodegradable microbeads and new product launches that have driven sales growth of biodegradable microbeads market globally.

Major players present in the biodegradable microbeads market are BASF SE, Naturebeads, TerraVerdae, Evonik Industries AG, Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Company, Trelleborg AB, Sigmund Lindner GmbH, and Mo-Sci Corporation among others.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global biodegradable microbeads market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the biodegradable microbeads market based on by microbeads type (dispersible, soft beads, and exfoliator scrub), application outlook (composites, paint & coatings, cosmetics & personal care, and others), material type (cellulose, aliphatic polyesters, and starch), compounding (powder based and granules based) across seven major regions.

