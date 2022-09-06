Dairy Enzymes Market to Hit $1 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dairy Enzymes Market size is expected to exceed USD 1 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

A positive outlook toward the dairy product processing industry will drive the dairy enzymes industry trends, says the report. Increasing government initiatives to reduce the risk factors regarding food products across the food & beverage industry that may cause intestinal damage, digestion issues, diarrhea, and other issues will augment the product demand. Shifting consumer preference toward lactose-free food supplements as an alternative to lactose-rich products due to the surging cases of lactose intolerance in people from across the globe will also increase the demand for dairy enzymes market.

Strict and precautious regulations to handle enzyme manufacturing and usage may emerge as a major restraining factor, cites the report. However, rising awareness regarding the use of such enzymes in the processing of curds, cheese, butter, and ice creams may boost product uptake while encouraging market players to eventually reduce risk related properties of these enzymes.

Rising sports drinks consumption to increase the demand for carbohydrase dairy enzymes

Based on product, the report segregates the dairy enzymes market into lipases, carbohydrases (amylase, lactase, others), proteases, esterase, catalase, transglutaminase, and others. The carbohydrases segment size was recorded at USD 220 million in revenue in 2021 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 350 million by 2030 supported by the escalating demand for sports drinks owing to shifting lifestyles of people. Carbohydrase is widely used for making food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and animal feed products as it cuts acids and harmful gases from these items.

Breaking property of enzymes to push whey protein application segment growth

The dairy enzymes market size from whey protein application segment will be worth over USD 100 million by 2030. Dairy enzymes, such as protease, primarily work to cleave the peptide bonds of various proteins, creating smaller, more easily digestible pieces, which will propel the uptake of whey proteins, thereby resulting in a considerable increase in demand for dairy enzymes.

LATAM to emerge as a prominent regional ground

The report states that the Latin America dairy enzymes market will witness notable CAGR of more than 7.5% through the analysis timeline The booming food & beverage sector is driving the food enzymes business, which may be a major factor pushing regional business expansion. In addition, the soaring demand for processed foods and rising health consciousness among consumers will foster the LATAM dairy enzymes industry outlook.

Participation of many players in the dairy enzymes industry as a result of increasing product demand and innovative product involvement will favor the industry scenario in the MEA region. As per the report, the Middle East & Africa market size will depict substantial growth through 2030.

Acquisitions and mergers to remain favorable growth strategy

The competitive landscape of the dairy enzymes industry is inclusive of Novozymes, STernEnzym, Kerry Group, Dow DuPont, Molekula Gmbh, DSM, Biocatalysts, Amano Enzyme, CHR. Hansen, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics, and Enzyme Innovation. These companies engage mainly in expanding their business presence through strategic collaborations with food & beverage producers and enhancing their product portfolio to strengthen their market standing.

