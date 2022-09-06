DSV, 980 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 980



On 26 July 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 973. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 26 July 2022 until 24 October 2022 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 7,000 million, and no more than 14,000,000 shares, corresponding to 5.98% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-24 1,717,169 1,198.13 2,057,399,431 25: 29 August 2022 65,000 1,098.18 71,381,700 26: 30 August 2022 65,000 1,104.19 71,772,350 27: 31 August 2022 64,000 1,091.17 69,834,880 28: 1 September 2022 68,000 1,052.94 71,599,920 29: 2 September 2022 67,000 1,048.85 70,272,950 Accumulated trading for days 1-29 2,046,169 1,178.92 2,412,261,231

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 9,048,002 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.87% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

