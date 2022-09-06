Microbiome Global Market Report 2022: Increased Need for Immunology, Increasing Collaborations, Government Initiatives, Increased Healthcare Expenditure All Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microbiome market reached a value of nearly $340.8 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $340.8 million in 2021 to $945.1 million in 2026 at a rate of 22.6%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2026 and reach $1,932.5 million in 2031.



Growth in the historic period in the microbiome market resulted from increased need for immunology, increasing collaborations, government initiatives, increased healthcare expenditure and growth in the number of healthcare facilities. The market was restrained by low healthcare access, pricing pressures from regulators and lack of awareness on microbiomes.



Going forward, a rise in healthcare expenditure, rising requirement for customized medicine, increasing funding, technological advances and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include high cost of instruments, ethical concerns related to genomic study and stringent regulations.



North America was the largest region in the microbiome market, accounting for 56.0% of the total in 2021. It was followed by the Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the microbiome market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 49.0% and 19.6% respectively during 2021-2026. These will be followed by North America, where the markets is expected to register CAGRs of 18.5% respectively during 2021-2026.



Market-trend-based strategies for the microbiome include use of artificial intelligence for better analysis and to smooth the processes, strategic collaborations and agreements to broaden their product portfolios, boost revenues and establish category leadership, investing in 3D printing technology for more accurate information and increased efficiency, increasing the number of pipeline studies to develop microbiome therapeutics to treat different diseases, consider investing in the development of oncology microbiome therapeutics to maximize revenues, and considering nanotechnology for identifying low-abundant samples and to improve productivity, efficiency and accuracy of the precision technologies being used.



Player-adopted strategies in the microbiome market include focus on expanding microbiome business through strategic investments aimed at expanding manufacturing capabilities and strategic agreements with existing market players, expanding microbiome business by strategic investments on research and development and partnerships with market players for the development of innovative therapeutics and products, obtaining funding to invest in the development of pre-clinical and clinical programs, and expanding product development activities in the microbiome therapeutics.

