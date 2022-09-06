Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Issue of a supplementary prospectus

FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC (“Company”)

Legal Entity Identity number: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Supplementary Prospectus

The board of the Company (“Board”) announce that it has published a supplementary prospectus (“Supplementary Prospectus”) relating to the offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million (with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10 million) through the issue of new FWT Shares (“Offer”).

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication of the Company’s annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022 (“2022 Accounts”), certain information from which is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus.

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus and the 2022 Accounts have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Copies of this Supplementary Prospectus, together with the prospectus published by the Company in connection with the Offer dated 5 January 2022 to which the Supplementary Prospectus relates, are available from the following website:

https://www.foresightgroup.eu/products/foresight-solar-and-technology-vct-plc-fwt-shares

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8181