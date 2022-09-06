Breast Implants Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global breast implants market size is poised to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period, driven by the rising cases of breast cancer and the need for breast augmentation. It is considered one of the most popular cosmetic surgeries as it gives long-lasting and natural results. The growing burden of cancer will influence the market development as people will undergo procedures like mastectomy to remove the cancerous tissues. Some of the major trends influencing the market outlook are below:





Asia Pacific market landscape:

Rising cases of cancer foster breast reconstruction procedures:

According to the GLOBOCAN 2020 survey, in India alone, the breast cancer rate has reached almost 13.5%. Countries like Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia have the highest breast cancer death rates. The rate of mastectomy in the APAC region is rising due to many cancer cases. Patients that have already undertaken mastectomy or mammoplasty procedures may also choose breast reconstruction for volume restoration.

China market share is predicted to reconstruct the market:

By 2028, China silicone breast implants market share is likely to reach USD 100 million. Over the years, the cases of breast cancer have been increasing and the need for preventive and effective measures is driving demand. The development of silicone gel implants will see a surge as they fit perfectly for people wanting full and round breasts. The medical technology in the country is advancing making breast augmentation and reconstruction a reliable option for people to choose.

European industry landscape:

Implant shape is influencing people’s choice

Round implants are popular as they have the ability to shift and rotate freely without disturbing the structure of breasts. They provide a natural look making them a favorable option for women while propelling the market growth. In procedures for breast enlargement, teardrop or anatomical implants are highly suitable. This segment of the market is expected to see significant growth as excessive volume can be achieved without any extra procedure.

Textured implants gain more traction:

Europe breast implants market share from the textured implants segment will increase due to multiple product benefits. Compared to smooth implants, these are stiff and have a firm shell making the breast shape better. The implants’ low rate of capsular contracture, reduced rates of reopening, and decreased malposition will foster segmental growth. The regional population deems them a great fit for breast augmentation procedures.

Germany breast implants sector gains momentum:

Germany breast implants market share from silicone implants is predicted to surpass USD 140 million by 2028. Leading companies present in the country like Polytech Health & Aesthetics will contribute to the expansion of the industry.

Germany is expected to become a breast implant manufacturing hub due to the number of plastic surgeons. The citizens are also adopting procedures like breast augmentation and reconstruction more now than a few years ago, hoping to push the industry.

North American market landscape:

US breast implantd market share is rising:

As per the Cleveland Clinic data, almost 300,000 women opt for breast augmentation surgery every year in the United States. Even though the surgery is most common for the correction of appearance, it is also used for reconstruction after a breast cancer removal surgery.

According to the CDC, around 264,000 women and 2400 men are impacted with breast cancer across the country each year. The US breast implants market share from the round shape segment will cross USD 930 million by 2028.

Silicone implants embraced by patients:

Silicone breast implants segment share in North America is anticipated to grow significantly. The product is preferred for breast reconstruction and augmentation in the region. Features like lesser wrinkles, no risk of downward displacement, and natural appearance among many other advantages.

Introduction of innovative products:

According to the American Cancer Society’s survey, almost 287,850 new cases of breast cancer are anticipated to be recorded in 2022. Effective treatment for breast cancer mastectomy, breast reconstruction using implants are massively gaining traction across North America.

In January 2022, U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Mentor Worldwide LLC’s iMemoryGel BOOST. It is a breast implant for women 22 years and above for breast augmentation and has no age bar for breast reconstruction. This new product development will be an additional gain for the market.

