RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Auction date2022-09-06
Loan2611
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0012569572
Maturity2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln300 +/- 150
Volume offered, SEK mln1,450
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
% accepted at lowest yield       n/a


Auction date2022-09-06
Loan2805
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0015660139
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln300 +/- 150 
Volume offered, SEK mln1,300
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids6
Number of accepted bids
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
% accepted at lowest yield       n/a





 

 