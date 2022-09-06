RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS
|Auction date
|2022-09-06
|Loan
|2611
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0012569572
|Maturity
|2026-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|300 +/- 150
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,450
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|% accepted at lowest yield
|n/a
|Auction date
|2022-09-06
|Loan
|2805
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015660139
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|300 +/- 150
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,300
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|% accepted at lowest yield
|n/a